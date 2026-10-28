From China to the Global Stage: Hengrui Showcases Innovative Research at ESMO Congress 2026, Exploring New Approaches to Oncology Treatment

Record 64 Research Presentations Highlight Hengrui's Oncology R&D Strength and Growing International Reach

SHANGHAI and MADRID, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 recently concluded in Madrid. As a leading innovator in China's pharmaceutical industry, Hengrui Pharma presented 64 research findings at this year's congress, marking a new record for the company and showcasing the strength and clinical potential of Chinese pharmaceutical innovation on the international stage.

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Hengrui has long been committed to advancing cancer treatment, and its research achievements received further recognition at this year's ESMO Congress. A total of 64 oncology research studies were accepted for presentation, including three Proffered Papers, three Rapid Oral presentations, 32 Posters and 26 e-Posters. The research covered more than ten cancer areas, including gastrointestinal, lung and breast cancers, gynecological and genitourinary cancers, and other tumor types, as well as supportive care. It involved 21 innovative drugs in China, including nine approved products and 12 investigational candidates. [1]

Hengrui Oncology has participated in the ESMO Congress for 11 consecutive years, beginning in 2016. Since 2023, the company has presented nearly 200 research findings at the congress, demonstrating its strength in oncology innovation and highlighting its role in bringing Chinese pharmaceutical innovation to the international stage.

Dr Karen Atkin, Head of Global Business and Portfolio Strategy at Hengrui Pharma, said: "ESMO is an important platform for scientific exchange in oncology worldwide. We are delighted to share Hengrui's latest research and engage with peers worldwide on emerging scientific advances and potential areas of collaboration. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our international development strategy and expand opportunities to develop our innovative medicines in partnership with international collaborators, with the aim of bringing more treatment options to patients worldwide."

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Hengrui Oncology's progress is underpinned by sustained investment in R&D. With decades of experience in oncology drug discovery and development, Hengrui Pharma has established an integrated four-part approach to innovative therapies, encompassing precision therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and supportive care. Alongside further developing established technology platforms such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Hengrui Oncology is also exploring emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery (AIDD), to integrate AI into the drug development process and improve R&D efficiency.

As of June 2026, 14 independently developed Class 1 innovative oncology medicines had been approved for marketing in China. Hengrui Oncology has established a comprehensive portfolio spanning seven major disease areas, oncology supportive care, and areas of substantial unmet medical need. It also has around 50 innovative assets in clinical development, with around 100 clinical studies underway worldwide. Several products have received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations.

As a key driver of Hengrui's innovation-led transformation, oncology is one of the company's most research-intensive business areas and among those with the most established pathways for translating innovation into commercial products. In 2025, sales of innovative oncology medicines accounted for 81.02% of Hengrui's total innovative medicine sales revenue,[2] reflecting the company's continued efforts to translate innovation into both clinical and commercial value.

Building on its established commercial foundation, Hengrui Oncology is actively expanding its presence in the global innovation landscape. Through its network of 15 R&D sites across Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and other key markets, the company is advancing international multicenter clinical trials for multiple innovative programs and developing R&D and regulatory capabilities in major global markets. Hengrui Pharma is also steadily pursuing a range of collaboration models, including out-licensing, co-development, and NewCo partnerships, to support international collaboration on oncology innovation projects and accelerate the expansion of innovative therapies into overseas markets.

A patient-focused philosophy remains central to Hengrui Oncology's R&D. Looking ahead, Hengrui Oncology will continue to drive innovation at its source and bring more Chinese-developed medicines to international markets, expanding treatment options for cancer patients worldwide and contributing Chinese innovation and expertise to the global fight against cancer.

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About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Driven by a patient-focused philosophy since its founding in 1970, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology. For more information, visit us at Hengrui.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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