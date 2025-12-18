FutureMain to Revolutionize Industrial Maintenance with Vertical AI Solution 'ExRBM' at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureMain, a leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance, announced that it will unveil its proprietary Vertical AI diagnostic solution, ExRBM, and the handheld diagnostic device, ExRBM Portable+, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this coming January. This launch marks the company's official entry into the U.S. market and its expansion onto the global stage.

FutureMain will showcase its Vertical AI–based equipment diagnostics technology at Hall G, Booth No. 62833-08. This solution is designed to address critical industry-wide challenges such as declining equipment reliability, rising maintenance costs, and unplanned downtime. The company expects strong interest from global manufacturers and industrial operators seeking next-generation solutions for operational stability.

ExRBM is a specialized Vertical AI solution engineered for equipment-intensive sectors, including manufacturing and energy. Leveraging 37 years of engineering data and advanced AI algorithms, ExRBM analyzes equipment health in real-time, automatically detecting over 85 types of failure modes with 98% accuracy. By identifying root causes and predicting optimal intervention timing, the platform empowers organizations to move beyond experience-dependent maintenance toward precision reliability.

Making its debut at CES, ExRBM Portable+ is a field-ready handheld device that enables instant equipment assessment regardless of environmental constraints. Featuring Explainable AI (XAI) capabilities, the device provides engineers with clear, evidence-based diagnostic results on the spot, significantly accelerating decision-making processes in the field.

To further its global outreach, FutureMain will host an IR pitch session on January 7 at 10:00 AM at the K-water Pavilion (Booth #62833). This session will outline the company's global business strategy and Vertical AI capabilities, offering investors, partners, and industry stakeholders a deeper look into its technological competitive edge and real-world applications.

"Our Vertical AI diagnostics technology establishes a new global standard for equipment reliability," said Sunhwi Lee, CEO of FutureMain. "By providing a system that enables real-time, data-driven analysis, we are helping industries achieve stable and sustainable operations. CES 2026 serves as the launchpad for our expansion into the U.S. and broader global markets."

FutureMain has already validated its technology through successful Proof of Concept (PoC) projects in the Middle East and Japan. Following its showcase at CES, the company plans to accelerate its expansion into North America, Europe, and China, while strengthening partnerships with global enterprises to drive the adoption of Vertical AI diagnostics.

