GAC Launches Its Brand and New Vehicles in Portugal, Marking a New Milestone in Its European Journey

26 settembre 2025 | 14.55
CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC recently held a launch event at Chrismina Castle in Cascais, Portugal, officially introducing the GAC brand and its first batch of AION vehicles to the Portuguese market. Portugal is the second market in Europe where GAC has officially launched, bringing a new travel experience that combines exquisite craftsmanship and future technology to local consumers.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the first European model, the AION V, through an innovative tension curtain unveiling. The AION V, with its core product strengths of "Safety, Green, and Comfort," precisely meets the European family's needs for high-end electric mobility.

In terms of safety performance, the vehicle has been awarded the 2025 E-NCAP five-star safety certification and is equipped with the Second-generation Magazine Battery System, achieving a high-level safety standard that prevents fire from gunshots. In terms of performance, its range can meet daily commuting and long-distance travel needs, while the fast-charging function effectively alleviates range anxiety and significantly improves travel efficiency. The intelligent and comfortable experience includes an advanced smart cockpit and driving assistance features, making the driving experience easier and more reassuring. In terms of design, the AION V features the eye-catching "Cyber Dragon Claw" signature LED headlights and fluid body lines with flush door handles, blending a forward-looking sporty appearance with modern functionality. The spacious interior and comfortable seat design fully consider family travel scenarios, ensuring a comfortable experience for both daily use and long trips. Passengers benefit from a 14.6" touchscreen, and up to 978 liters of luggage capacity.

The launch drew attention from Portuguese media, prominent figures in society, and key partners, all of whom experienced the AION V on a dynamic test drive along the scenic N247 coastal road to experience the dynamic performance, precise handling, and driving comfort of AION vehicles. The launch event in Portugal marked a significant milestone for GAC INTERNATIONAL as it entered the European market.

During the event, GAC announced the launch price of the AION V in Portugal: up to €29,990 plus VAT (IVA). The arrival of the AION V in Portugal marks not only GAC's entry into the national market, but also underscores the brand's enduring commitment to advancing electric and sustainable mobility across Europe.

