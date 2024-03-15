Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GG.BET announces a tournament and special bonuses for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

15 marzo 2024 | 12.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KYIV, Ukraine, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports bookmaker GG.BET is offering its customers the chance to take part in a tournament with a $4,000 prize pool, as well as generous bonuses for each stage of the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Opening Stage - up to 200% deposit bonus, Elimination Stage - bet insurance, Playoff Stage - up to 150% deposit bonus + freebet

Bonuses are available in the Promotions section of the gg.bet website from 15 to 31 March.

The PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 is the first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major, scheduled to run from 17 to 31 March. The competition promises to be electrifying, with a jaw-dropping prize pool of $1,250,000.

GG.BET presents a unique offer for the Major. Any user who places a winning bet on the Major on the gg.bet platform will be entered into the GG.BET tournament with a $4,000 prize pool.

For each of the 3 stages of the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024, GG.BET has special bonuses. GG.BET is offering a deposit bonus of up to 200% during the Opening Stage, from 15 to 20 March; bet insurance during the Elimination Stage, from 21 to 24 March; and deposit bonuses of up to 150% and a freebet during the Playoff Stage, from 25 to 31 March.

How to use your special bonus on GG.BET:

gg.betPromotions

About GG.BET

GG.BET is an international betting brand, which operates in the UK, Europe, and Asia under licenses from the UK Gambling Commission, Antillephone (Curacao), and the Malta Gaming Authority. On GG.BET, you can place bets on over 30 esports disciplines, as well as on traditional and virtual sports. The bookmaker offers up to 400 matches, each with up to 350 markets, every day.

GG.BET plays an active role in the development of esports by supporting international tournaments, sponsoring streams and creating esports content with well-known analysts, casters, and influencers.

Discover the ultimate esports betting experience with GG.BET and get company updates on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363627/GG_BET.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/pl/komunikat-prasowy/ggbet-announces-a-tournament-and-special-bonuses-for-the-pgl-major-copenhagen-2024-302090337.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as well as special speciale as
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
L'Aquila Capitale italiana della Cultura 2026
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza