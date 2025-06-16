GLOBAL MANCOZEB SUMMIT: ADDRESSING ITS CRUCIAL ROLE IN CROP PROTECTION AHEAD OF EU COURT HEARING

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp) - part of UPL Group Company (NSE: UPL) & (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPL), a global provider of holistic and sustainable agricultural solutions, and The Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science in Agriculture (CERSA) at North Carolina State University, a national and international resource for furthering excellence in regulatory science in agriculture, announced that farmers, researchers, and agriculture experts from around the globe convened at Rothamsted Research in the UK for the Global Mancozeb Summit.

This unprecedented event highlighted the vital role of mancozeb, a multi-site fungicide, in integrated disease management strategies. Hosted by CERSA, and supported by UPL Corp, the summit underscored mancozeb's global importance as the European Union's General Court prepares to hear its renewal case on July 1.

"Mancozeb is a foundational technology for disease protection in plants," said Mike Frank, CEO of UPL Corp, during his opening remarks at the summit. "It's particularly crucial for growers managing fungal diseases in crops like bananas, soybeans, potatoes, and fruits and vegetables. It provides reliable, multi-site protection, helping prevent resistance build-up and ensuring consistent yields. These conversations are vital for the future of farming and the well-being of our planet."

Mancozeb and Its Crucial Role in Disease Management

Since mancozeb's revocation in the EU in 2020 and in the UK in 2024, farmers across Europe and beyond have faced increased challenges controlling fungal diseases and resistance to single-site fungicides. Mancozeb's absence has significantly impacted potato, fruit, and vegetable growers who used the cost-effective tool for its multi-site action to protect against disease while managing resistance.

"We want to apply fewer pesticides to our crops, and a multi-site tool like mancozeb helps us do this," said Catarina Pereira from Porbatata, the Portuguese Potato Association. "Without mancozeb, farmers are forced to use alternative products that are costlier and require higher volumes."

Experts noted severe consequences of mancozeb's absence, particularly regarding the management of diseases like potato blight. Strains resistant to carboxylic acid amide and oxathiapiprolin fungicides caused widespread devastation in regions like the Netherlands, Northern Germany, and Denmark in 2022 and 2023. French farmer and FEDEPOM representative Jean-Paul Deneuville highlighted the fallout, explaining, "Some growers lost whole crops to potato blight in 2024. Without mancozeb, farmers are applying 2–3 times more fungicides, significantly increasing costs."

Fruit growers have also felt the impact. "Mancozeb was one of three tools available for apple scab management," said Xavier Le Clanche of the Association Nationale Pommes Poires. "Losing mancozeb has reduced our ability to combat scab and left us with no solution against rust diseases. Growers are now faced with difficult decisions about replanting crops or shifting production entirely in some historical production areas."

A Call for Science-Based Decisions

The summit gathered perspectives from stakeholders globally, emphasizing the scientific community's consensus regarding mancozeb's safety and efficacy. David Cooke from the James Hutton Institute noted, "The lack of mancozeb in fungicide programs was a contributing factor to the spread of resistant strains. Reintroducing this tool can protect other products and help manage resistance."

Delegates at the summit anticipate that the upcoming EU Court hearing will provide an opportunity to reevaluate the 2020 decision. French potato producer representative Oriane Vialle-Guerin explained, "The more you limit the number of approved crop protection solutions, the more pressure you place on those remaining, and this accelerates resistance issues."

The Road Ahead

Farmers and industry experts at the summit voiced hope for a decision that would prioritize food security and affordability across Europe. Portuguese representatives highlighted the positive impact of mancozeb's reinstatement, not just for crop protection but for cost management, sustainability, and fewer pesticide applications overall.

Adrian Percy, Executive Director of the NC Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI) at North Carolina State University expressed optimism about the summit's role in driving meaningful progress. "This dialogue on the science, real-world applications, and a path forward for mancozeb is essential. Giving farmers access to the tools they need isn't just about farming; it's about securing food production and sustainability for future generations."

With the EU Court hearing just weeks away, the Global Mancozeb Summit has reinforced the importance of basing regulatory decisions on robust scientific evidence and the real-world challenges that farmers face.

