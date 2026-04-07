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Gotion Leads Launch of Europe-Africa Electric Logistics Corridor

07 aprile 2026 | 06.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A New Model for Low-Carbon Cross-Continental Freight Takes Shape

CTA

RABAT, Morocco, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotion, Green Power Morocco (GPM), and Chery Heavy Trucks have signed an agreement to develop a heavy-duty electric logistics corridor between Morocco and France, advancing lower-emission cross-continental freight.

The 2,000-km route connects Agadir (southern Morocco) through the Port of Tangier to Perpignan (southern France), currently served by some 2,000 heavy trucks daily. The partners will phase in electric trucks and supporting infrastructure to reduce emissions intensity along this key trade artery.

Scalable Partnership Model

Gotion and GPM will form a joint venture to manage electric fleets, battery-swapping stations, smart dispatching, and energy storage. Initial deployment includes 100 heavy-duty electric trucks equipped with Gotion battery systems, with further expansion tied to performance and infrastructure readiness. Chery brings commercial vehicle engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Charging & Swapping Innovation

A battery-swapping solution is under development to minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency for heavy-duty trucks, supported by work on battery standardization and lifecycle management.

Lower-Emission Trade Corridors

The project combines electrification, energy infrastructure, and digital logistics to create a scalable model for reducing freight emissions. No carbon neutrality claims are made at this stage; future environmental performance claims will require verified data and certification.

Phil Jenkins, CEO of GPM Holding: "This cooperation combines Gotion's battery technology with Chery's manufacturing to tailor electric logistics solutions for regional needs. Morocco's logistics sector holds strong long-term potential."

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech: "This is an important step to expand application scenarios for our battery technologies, supporting practical, scalable lower-emission freight solutions."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gotion-leads-launch-of-europeafrica-electric-logistics-corridor-302735285.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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