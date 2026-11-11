Guardian Dynamics, Demcon, Axient Systems, and TNO Sign MOU to launch the WARDEN Program

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Dynamics, Demcon, Axient Systems, and TNO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a sovereign Dutch air defence missile, the WARDEN.

Recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf have demonstrated the growing need for affordable and sustainable air defence. WARDEN is designed to become a gapfiller by complementing high-end systems, rather than replacing them. Europe needs access to affordable missiles backed by scalable and sovereign production.

"We need the right effector for the right threat, and we need enough of them", said Saulo Waardenburg, CEO of Guardian Dynamics.

The WARDEN program is a joint development initiative bringing together Guardian Dynamics, Demcon, Axient Systems and TNO, in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Defence and operational end users. The four partners combine their complementary expertise within a program led by Guardian Dynamics, a Dutch missile OEM. This partnership is not solely a missile development program, but rather an industrial scaling program built around one of the defining challenges for European defence: producing enough, fast enough, when it matters most. The intended approach is to use qualified existing manufacturing capacity, including relevant capabilities in adjacent sectors such as automotive manufacturing, to ultimately develop multiple qualified suppliers and production locations. The objectives are to reduce dependence on individual suppliers, support continuity of supply, and enable scaled output when demand rises.

Guardian Dynamics serves as the consortium lead, design authority, and prime contractor for the WARDEN Program.

Demcon is the principal engineering partner, responsible for systems engineering, multidisciplinary development, preparation for manufacture and integration of the interceptor, launch platform and supporting systems, including subsystem interface management.

Axient Systems contributes modelling and simulation and expertise in integrated air and missile defence, supporting the development of WARDEN and its assessment against operational requirements.

TNO contributes applied defence research and technology to support the development, assessment and qualification of WARDEN.

The cooperation will encompass product development, knowledge sharing, and collaboration with international partners.

Dutch control over the design and core software, supported by appropriate rights to partner technology, is central to the program's approach. It is intended to allow WARDEN to be developed further and supported over time, while giving greater control over sovereign production and supply.

As General (ret.) Dick Berlijn, Chairman of the Guardian Dynamics Advisory Board, emphasizes: The situation in the world has made it abundantly clear that Europe cannot continue to count on others for its security. Dependence on other parties creates vulnerabilities and uncertain situations. Europe's sovereignty has therefore become a priority. We must realize that sovereignty is not just about developing systems domestically, but also about retaining the knowledge, rights, and industrial capability to control its future.

WARDEN represents an opportunity to establish a new Dutch missile capability, strengthening the Netherlands' defence industrial base and contributing to European air-defence capacity.

About Guardian Dynamics:

Guardian Dynamics is a Dutch defence technology company developing sovereign, cost-effective interceptor capabilities for European air defence. With development, software, guidance and design authority based in the Netherlands, Guardian Dynamics combines Ukrainian operational experience with European industrial partnerships to establish scalable production capacity and strengthen European defence autonomy. Its WARDEN family comprises scalable interceptors designed to counter UAS, cruise missiles and loitering munitions, complementing existing air defence systems, not replacing them. https://guardiandynamics.eu

About DEMCON

Demcon (1,200+ employees) develops, produces, and supplies technology and innovative products, with its main locations in Best, Delft, and Enschede in the Netherlands. Founded on a passion for combining creativity and technical expertise, Demcon addresses complex technological and societal challenges in healthcare, security, water, and energy. The group also fosters entrepreneurship and invests in talent and education, contributing to solutions for current and future generations.

Through Demcon defence and security systems, the group develops innovative technological solutions that help protect people and society. Working with defence organisations and public authorities, it combines multidisciplinary engineering expertise and advanced production facilities to support customers from concept to qualified product and series production. https://demcon.com

About AXIENT Systems

Axient Systems is a defence and technology company specialising in systems integration, mission engineering and the delivery of complex, mission-critical capabilities. Across the defence and security domains, the company brings together technologies, platforms and operational requirements into integrated solutions. In the Netherlands, Axient Systems is recognised by the Ministry of Defence as the lead mission integrator for the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force (RNLASF) Space Program PAMI-1. https://www.axientsystems.nl

About TNO

TNO is the largest independent research and technology organization in the Netherlands and one of the largest in the EU. We innovate, investigate, and orchestrate, collaborating closely with governments, universities, and the private sector. We inform government on policies and empower evidence-based decision-making through rigorous investigations, cutting-edge scientific insights, and reliable measurements. By building national and international consortia and ecosystems, we drive technological and methodological breakthroughs that help to realise a secure, sustainable, healthy, and digital society, and strengthen the earning power of the Dutch economy. https://www.tno.nl/en/

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