Haier Energy Makes Intersolar Europe 2026 Debut with Integrated Residential and C&I Energy Solutions

New portfolio combines solar generation, storage, energy management and AI-driven optimisation to support Europe's energy transition

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, one of the world's leading exhibitions for the solar and energy storage industry, Haier Energy is showcasing its latest portfolio of residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy solutions, designed to help households and businesses improve energy resilience, optimise consumption and accelerate decarbonisation.

The company is presenting a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates solar power generation, energy storage, intelligent energy management and energy trading. Key innovations on display include the E-Tower Ultra all-in-one residential energy storage system (ESS), the E-Bank ESS platform, PV inverters and the HEnvision AI energy management platform.

Supporting Smarter Energy Management for European Households

As European consumers face energy price volatility and rising electricity costs, Haier Energy's Residential Smart Solution supports greater energy independence and more efficient energy use.

The E-Tower Ultra features a cable-free modular architecture designed to simplify installation and commissioning. The system incorporates active fire protection technology and is engineered to operate reliably in temperatures down to -20°C. AI-driven energy optimisation analyses real-time electricity tariffs to automatically adjust charging and discharging strategies, helping homeowners maximise self-consumption and reduce energy costs.

When integrated with the HEnvision platform, the system can also incorporate weather forecasts and household consumption patterns to further optimise energy use. An optional whole-home backup module enables seamless switchover ensuring continuity for critical household loads during grid outages.

The E-Bank ESS is designed for simplified installation and operation, featuring dedicated grid and load interfaces, cable-free metering and tool-free magnetic mounting. The system operates from -30°C to 60°C and incorporates AI-based fault detection to enhance operational reliability.

C&I Solutions Focus on Efficiency, Safety and Grid Compliance

For commercial and industrial customers, Haier Energy's C&I Smart Solution combines PV inverters, three-phase hybrid inverters from 30 kW to 125 kW, and the HEnvision AI platform to maximise energy performance while meeting evolving grid requirements.

A key highlight is the new 150 kW PV inverter, equipped with eight independent Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) channels to optimise energy yield across varying site conditions.

The inverter incorporates third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor technology, which delivers higher conversion efficiency, reduced energy losses, improved thermal performance and greater long-term reliability compared with conventional silicon-based solutions. The technology also enables more compact system designs and faster switching performance, supporting improved operational efficiency in demanding environments.

To further enhance system safety, the inverter integrates an AI-enabled Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) alongside real-time DC terminal temperature monitoring, helping to mitigate operational risks and support long-term asset protection.

The solution is designed for a wide range of C&I applications, including manufacturing facilities, industrial parks and commercial buildings seeking to increase renewable energy utilisation.

Through its expanding portfolio of smart energy technologies, Haier Energy aims to support customers worldwide in advancing the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

https://www.haier-energy.com/ https://www.haier.com/global/

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