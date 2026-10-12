HCLTech and Anthropic sign Global Premier Partnership to scale governed Agentic AI across global enterprises

HCLTech to establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit and Center of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate deployments of Claude in enterprise environments

HCLSoftware becomes an Anthropic ISV partner, embedding Claude and Claude Code into select enterprise products with frontier safety guardrails

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced a Global Premier Partnership with Anthropic, to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance. HCLTech's services teams will build industry solutions and offerings powered by Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these into its select enterprise products.

HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit with a Center of Excellence (CoE) to build Agentic AI solutions and provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude through FDEs. It will also help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices, train their workforces and build the organizational capabilities needed to operate Agentic AI safely at scale.

As an ISV, HCLSoftware will embed Claude capabilities and have access to advanced models to integrate into select enterprise products across cybersecurity, automation and business process application and application development, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan, while enabling Actian AI analyst.

Additionally, HCLTech will integrate Claude and Claude Code in its agentic software engineering platform AI Force across IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. These workflows are supported by policy guardrails, exception handling and human oversight for high-impact changes.

"AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work. HCLTech manages those kinds of systems for banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers, and we're excited to partner with them as they integrate Claude and Claude Code. This partnership — and our broader commitment to advancing capability and safety together — is how AI will change the way entire industries run for the better," said Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic.

"Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV. That gives us a rare advantage to securely engineer and deploy Agentic AI at scale and deliver the business outcomes that matter most to our clients. Our partnership with Anthropic further strengthens our capabilities to achieve the same," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

The collaboration builds on HCLTech's broader AI capabilities across engineering, data, cloud and software. By combining these capabilities with Anthropic's commitment to advancing AI and safety together, HCLTech will help clients move from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment safely and at scale.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.comElka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.comJames Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.comNitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa- nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcltech-and-anthropic-sign-global-premier-partnership-to-scale-governed-agentic-ai-across-global-enterprises-302905630.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.