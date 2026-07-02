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HiBy Products Receive Multiple Honors at VGP 2026 SUMMER

02 luglio 2026 | 11.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LEWES, Del., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy and HiBy Digital have achieved a sweeping victory at Japan's prestigious VGP 2026 SUMMER audio-visual awards. Securing the Selection Award, multiple Gold Awards, and an impressive array of product distinctions, the brand's latest lineup earned top honors from VGP's professional jury for design, performance, and user experience—firmly reinforcing HiBy's leadership in the global Hi-res audio market.

Selection & Triple Gold Awards

The official VGP Selection Award comment states:

For the product planning of a digital audio player created in collaboration with Hatsune Miku, featuring meticulous attention to detail not only in its color design but also throughout the user interface.

VGP 2026 SUMMER Award Winners

This sweeping victory at VGP 2026 SUMMER solidifies HiBy's reputation in the global Hi-res audio landscape. By consistently pushing boundaries across multiple product categories, HiBy demonstrates an unwavering commitment to innovation. Looking forward, the company will keep crafting next-generation audio solutions that seamlessly blend groundbreaking performance, refined artistry, and exceptional value for music lovers.

Media Contact: William Yueng, bd@hiby.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hiby-products-receive-multiple-honors-at-vgp-2026-summer-302816800.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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