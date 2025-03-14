circle x black
Comunicato stampa

High Marks for Hong Kong’s University Degree Courses

Hong Kong spares no effort in developing the city into an international hub for post-secondary education.
Hong Kong spares no effort in developing the city into an international hub for post-secondary education.
14 marzo 2025 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 14 March 2025 - Hong Kong has emerged as the world's "most improved" location for university degree courses, reflecting the determination of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government to develop the city into an international education hub with strong emphasis on nurturing talents in innovation and technology.

The 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject rated six local degree courses among the world's top 10, up from three last year, while 68% of 231 programmes from nine Hong Kong institutions rose in the rankings.

In the field of data science and artificial intelligence (AI), five Hong Kong universities are ranked among the world's top 50, the highest number in Asia and second-highest globally.

This demonstrates the city's immense potential and competitiveness in technological innovation, providing crucial support for the city's future economic transformation and upgrading. The Government has also rolled out various supportive policies and initiatives to attract talent and businesses to Hong Kong to participate in driving related products to market and engaging in innovation.

The surge up of Hong Kong's rankings was contributed by the comprehensive three-pronged approach involving the HKSAR Government, the efforts by universities in teaching and research, as well as social resource collaboration.

The leap up the rankings also further enhanced the "Study in Hong Kong" brand, helping world-leading academic disciplines in the city attract top-tier students for advanced studies.

"The Education Bureau will also continue to collaborate with institutions to attract more students from around the world to build Hong Kong into an international hub for high-calibre talent," said Secretary for Education Dr Choi Yuk-lin.

According to the QS release, about 80% of subjects of the city's universities had shown improvement in academic reputation, with significant progress across most indicators. This highlighted Hong Kong's continued leadership in the field of higher education, serving as a global model of success.

This year's ranking compared over 21,000 academic offerings, taken by students at more than 1,700 universities across 100 countries and territories in 55 subjects.

