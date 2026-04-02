HIZENERGY Obtains TÜV SÜD Bankability Assessment, Solidifying Global Financing and Deployment Foundation for Energy Storage Projects

HEFEI, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the crucial juncture of accelerating the global energy transition, HIZENERGY has once again earned recognition from an international authoritative body. At the 14th Energy Storage International Summit & Exhibition 2026, Mr. Xu Hailiang, Vice President of TÜV SÜD, formally presented the Bankability Assessment Certificate to Mr. Chen Zhi, Chairman of HIZENERGY.

The assessment confirms that HIZENERGY's energy storage products and solutions meet the requirements of international mainstream markets for technical due diligence and risk assessment applied in energy storage project investment and financing across key dimensions including safety, reliability and compliance. It provides critical third-party technical endorsement for project financing and global deployment in capital markets worldwide.

Core Dimensions of Energy Storage Project Bankability

Against the backdrop of continuous expansion of the global energy storage market and increasingly complex investment and financing structures, project bankability has become a vital metric for evaluating commercial viability and long-term investment value.TÜV SÜD's bankability assessment and technical due diligence services adopt a full life-cycle perspective, conducting systematic analysis of energy storage projects across technical compliance, safety and risk control, performance and reliability, operation and maintenance capabilities, as well as manufacturer and project performance capabilities.

At the certificate ceremony, Mr. Xu Hailiang, Vice President of TÜV SÜD, stated: "The bankability assessment not only recognizes the engineering quality of HIZENERGY's products and solutions, but also helps advance the alignment of China's energy storage technical system with internationally accepted risk assessment frameworks."

Mr. Chen Zhi, Chairman of HIZENERGY, noted in his speech: "This certification embodies HIZENERGY's core values – Gratitude, Sincerity, Professionalism, Collaboration. Taking this as momentum, we will further integrate energy storage technologies with global markets and deliver more investment-valued energy storage solutions for global industrial and commercial users."

Four Core Advantages Building Global Energy Storage Solutions

Obtaining the bankability assessment strongly supports HIZENERGY's accelerated expansion into key overseas markets including Europe and Southeast Asia. With over 15 years of technological accumulation and project experience in commercial and industrial energy storage, HIZENERGY builds its comprehensive global competitiveness centered on self-developed PCS and the Enerbox product series:

Bridged by Bankability, Boosting High-Quality Global Development of Energy Storage

Looking ahead, HIZENERGY will take TÜV SÜD's bankability recognition as a new starting point to deepen energy storage R&D and system integration, and upgrade its global product and service system to build a healthier, more sustainable industrial ecosystem. The company will support the stable implementation of energy storage projects across markets and contribute its expertise to the global energy transition and sustainable development.

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