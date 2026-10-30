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HIZENERGY Presents Full‑Range C&I BESS Solutions for European Energy Transition

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30 ottobre 2026 | 09.25
LETTURA: 1 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Fei Wang, Solution Manager at HIZENERGY, delivered a keynote presentation showcasing the company's comprehensive commercial & industrial battery energy storage system (C&I BESS) portfolio, addressing Europe's urgent grid‑flexibility challenges amid soaring solar penetration, duck‑curve effects and rising hours of negative day‑ahead electricity prices.

Dropping system costs further strengthens the business case for behind‑the‑meter storage for factories, industrial parks and commercial premises. HIZENERGY's flagship ENERBOX series supports three core operating modes: grid‑connected, off‑grid, and seamless on‑off‑grid switching. The all‑in‑one AC‑coupled cabinet offers 125 kW power with 261 kWh / 313 kWh energy capacity, expandable via cabinet parallel connection.

Solutions maximise PV self‑consumption, deliver peak‑shaving, energy arbitrage, ancillary‑service market access and critical‑load backup. Units pass UL 9540A safety testing and can be fully commissioned on‑site within two hours. HIZENERGY has live deployments across Europe. The Netherlands acts as its central European hub, housing the regional office, warehouse and its largest after‑sales service site, complemented by a total of 12 after‑sales service points throughout Europe. Proven use cases cover PV, battery, EV charging integration, resilient microgrid backup and revenue‑driven energy arbitrage. Boasting 16‑year in‑house PCS development experience, HIZENERGY holds BloombergNEF Tier 1 ranking and TÜV SÜD bankability certification.

"C&I battery storage unlocks multiple value streams: improved business economics, reliable energy security and real decarbonisation progress for European enterprises," commented Dr. Fei Wang. The hardware‑software ecosystem suits both new‑build and retrofit industrial and commercial facilities. For more information, visit us at https://en.hizenergy-ess.com/ 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hizenergy-presents-fullrange-ci-bess-solutions-for-european-energy-transition-302924532.html

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