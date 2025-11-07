HKSTP Park Companies Joined Hong Kong Delegation Visiting Saudi Arabia Strengthening Innovation and Investment Ties at The 9thFuture Investment Initiative (FII9)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025–Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is committed to nurturing technology enterprises and talent, driving the development of the local innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem, while actively assisting Park companies in exploring international markets and leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a bridgein connecting the world and the mainland. Building on the positive momentum from the Dubai visit, 13 HKSTP Park companiesjoined a delegation led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan from October 27 to 31 to visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII9).

Following HKSTP’s earlier collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to lead 22 Hong Kong technology enterprises to two major I&T events in Dubai—GITEX Global and Expand North Star—the delegation once again visited Riyadh to further expand cooperation with the Middle East. The Future Investment Initiative brings together global political and business leaders, investors, and innovation pioneers to discuss future economic trends and investment opportunities.

Through participation in this high-level conference, Park companies actively promoted Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem to decision-makers and business leaders in the Middle East, exploring potential opportunities in technology investment, research and development collaboration, and market expansion. Among them, Park company i2Cool achieved a significant progress by successfully signing a Memorandum of Understanding with MADAR Building Materials Company. Another Park company, Westwell Technolgy, which had previously visited the Middle East last year, shared its development journey at FII9 this year.

This visit marks a significant milestone for HKSTP and Hong Kong’s I&T sector in establishing closer collaborative ties with the Middle East, expanding the global cooperation network, and opening a new chapter for Hong Kong’s I&T development.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 13 unicorns, nurturing around 15,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,400 technology companies from 25 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.

To align with Hong Kong’s future development, HKSTP is committed to attracting and cultivating I&T talent, accelerating the commercialization of innovative outcomes, and providing comprehensive support for technology companies and professionals on their innovation journey. Its vibrant I&T ecosystem continues to grow, encompassing Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three InnoParks in Tai Po, Yuen Long, and Tseung Kwan O. These facilities drive advancements in applied technology, focusing on industries such as advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics, and biotechnology, steering Hong Kong toward new industrialization.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, located in Futian, Shenzhen, leverages the strategic advantage of “support of the Motherland, connecting to the world.” It serves as a bridge for “bringing in and going global,” actively fostering cross-border I&T collaboration. The Shenzhen Branch supports global technology companies and professionals by providing research and collaboration spaces, with a focus on enterprises in seven key sectors: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech, and sustainable development.

HKSTP is dedicated to advancing Hong Kong’s I&T development by providing research infrastructure, startup and enterprise support services, professional investment and business expertise, fostering partnership networks, and attracting top talent. These efforts drive innovation as a new engine for economic growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org。

