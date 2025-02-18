circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:00
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

HOOKII Revolutionizes Lawn Care in Europe: 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion for Smarter, Faster, and Eco-Friendly Mowing

18 febbraio 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII introduces the world's first robotic lawn mower with 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion, designed for Europe's smaller, more complex gardens. Offering 2X faster mowing and 95%+ coverage, HOOKII adapts seamlessly to obstacles such as trampolines, garden furniture, and narrow paths, delivering precise results in every corner of your yard. With low power consumption and a focus on sustainability, HOOKII is the eco-friendly choice for a smarter lawn care solution.

Tech Breakthroughs:

"I live in a compact garden in France, and HOOKII 3D LiDAR technology made navigating around my flowerbeds and trampoline a breeze. Plus, the eco-friendly design fits perfectly with my sustainable lifestyle."— Luca Rossi, Early Adopter, France

Launch Deal:

Experience smarter, more sustainable lawn care today! Visit hookii.com to secure your exclusive offer.

Follow Us:

FacebookFacebook GroupYouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621327/Eco_Friendly_Mowing.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hookii-revolutionizes-lawn-care-in-europe-3d-lidar--vision-fusion-for-smarter-faster-and-eco-friendly-mowing-302378584.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
en US Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Altro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bonus musica 2025, chi può richiedere le detrazioni
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Btp Più, fino a quando è possibile acquistarlo
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, come sta oggi
News to go
Sanremo 2025, boom di interazioni social
News to go
Porsche taglierà 1.900 posti di lavoro in due stabilimenti tedeschi
News to go
Bancomat, ecco come cambierà il prelievo dei contanti
News to go
San Valentino al ristorante per 6 milioni di italiani
News to go
Ferrero, approvato bilancio consolidato: +8,9% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Trump pronto a incontro con Putin per fine guerra
News to go
Mattarella: "Italia Paese accogliente e aperto"
News to go
Decreto flussi, oggi terzo click day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza