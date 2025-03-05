How Integration with Amazon Empowers Providers: Soft2Bet Shares Insights in Joint Case Study

SLIEMA, Malta, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft2Bet, a leading provider of turnkey B2B solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational cost savings for providers. The recently published AWS case study highlights how strategic cloud integration has empowered Soft2Bet to achieve scalable growth and operational efficiency in highly competitive industries. Learn more about our advanced casino server solutions that support these results.

Before migrating to AWS, Soft2Bet faced operational challenges stemming from disparate data sources, high infrastructure costs, and slow time to market for new products. Accessing real-time insights was limited, hindering rapid decision-making and agility. Addressing these issues meant focusing on near real-time analytics, optimising infrastructure costs, accelerating partner onboarding, and delivering smoother, lower-latency user experiences.

Tech excellence is deeply embedded in Soft2Bet's DNA, making the company a true game-changer in the industry. Beyond achieving exceptional platform performance and delivering strong results for clients, Soft2Bet has developed innovative tech solutions like MEGA. This proprietary platform sits at the intersection of the casino and casual gaming industries, blending the excitement of betting with engaging gamification mechanics. MEGA's unique approach boosts player engagement and retention, setting new industry standards while being powered by reliable casino infrastructure.

To achieve its goals, Soft2Bet collaborated with AWS partner Snowflake to build a unified data ecosystem that eliminated scaling limitations. The integration utilised Amazon S3 for scalable data storage and Amazon RDS for efficient database management. Snowflake, accessed via AWS Marketplace, ensured secure management of vast data sources while delivering the flexibility needed for rapid adaptability through a robust casino infrastructure.

The impact of this integration was transformative. Compute costs dropped by 55%, allowing for more strategic resource allocation. Time to market improved by 200%, enabling faster product rollouts, while partner onboarding times were reduced by 70%, streamlining collaborations. Users benefited from significantly lower latency and smoother product interactions, all backed by high-performance casino infrastructure, leading to stronger engagement and satisfaction.

The internal impact has been equally impressive. Soft2Bet's developers can now rapidly prototype and test concepts, reducing proof-of-concept times from weeks to days or even hours. This agility ensures that Soft2Bet remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously delivering value to both partners and end users.

Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, commented:

"The collaboration with AWS has transformed our operations. We now have the agility to draw business insights quickly, connect to as many data sources as needed, and most importantly, drive better results for our clients. With AWS-powered casino infrastructure, we've accelerated time to market, reduced costs, and significantly enhanced user experiences benefiting both our partners and end users."

Soft2Bet's successful partnership with AWS stands as a benchmark for providers aiming for operational efficiency, scalable growth, and superior customer experiences. The company remains committed to leveraging cloud-based solutions to drive future innovation, continuously enhancing its technological capabilities to meet evolving market demands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633149/Soft2Bet_x_AWS.jpg