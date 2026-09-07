Hoymiles Launches 22 kW V2X DC Charger to Complete Its Integrated Home Energy Ecosystem

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles has launched the V2X DC Charger that works seamlessly with the HiOne All-in-One BESS, extending its home energy ecosystem into electric mobility. This allows solar, battery storage, EVs and the grid to work as one integrated energy system, giving homeowners greater control over how they generate, store and use energy.

Turning EVs into Flexible Energy Resources

The V2X DC Charger is equipped with bi-directional charging capabilities, allowing an EV to become an active additional energy resource for the home. It can provide backup power when the grid is unavailable through Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), while enabling households to participate in peak shaving and virtual power plant (VPP) dispatch via Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Furthermore, it is built with an integrated EU MID-certified meter which provides accurate energy measurement for reliable monitoring and energy management.

Efficient Charging Guaranteed

Unlike an AC-coupled charger that requires the vehicle's OBC for DC/AC conversion, the Hoymiles V2X charger enables direct DC charging from PV and battery storage to the EV. This bypasses OBC and eliminates unnecessary AC/DC conversion, thus reducing energy losses during charging.

With up to 22 kW of DC charging power, the V2X DC Charger significantly cuts charging time compared with traditional AC charging. In one hour, a conventional AC charger can add approximately 35 km of driving range, while Hoymiles' V2X can deliver approximately 110 km.

Hoymiles V2X is designed for broad compatibility as it supports 95% of mainstream EVs.

Flexible Installation, Built for Everyday Use

Designed as a standalone charger, the V2X can be flexibly installed, such as beside the parking space, giving homeowners greater freedom to position the HiOne All-in-One BESS where it best fits their home energy setup.

The charger features IP65 protection and IK10 impact protection, ensuring durability for outdoor use and protection against accidental impacts.

One App for the Entire Energy Ecosystem

The V2X is managed through the same app-based ecosystem as Hoymiles' home energy solutions, giving users a unified view and control of their energy system. Users can choose from green power mode and fast charging mode for different scenarios.

With the addition of the V2X DC Charger, Hoymiles continues to expand its integrated home energy ecosystem—connecting solar generation, energy storage, energy management and electric mobility to help households generate, store, use and share energy more intelligently.

https://www.hoymiles.com/hione.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-launches-22-kw-v2x-dc-charger-to-complete-its-integrated-home-energy-ecosystem-302871275.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.