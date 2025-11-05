Huasun Energy and Italy's New Time Explore Strategic Cooperation on HJT Technology and BIPV Application in Europe

XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation led by Mr. Paulo Camati, Chairman of New Time, a leading Italian glass manufacturer and photovoltaic building materials company, recently visited the headquarters of Huasun Energy in Xuancheng, China. Huasun Chairman Mr. Xiaohua Xu, together with management representatives from the company, welcomed the delegation for in-depth discussions on cooperation in Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) technology across the European market.

As a global leader of high-efficiency solar solutions, Huasun Energy has achieved continuous breakthroughs in HJT and perovskite tandem cell technologies in recent years. The company's self-developed HJT-perovskite tandem cell has reached a record conversion efficiency of 34.02%, setting a new industry benchmark and providing a strong technical foundation for integrating photovoltaic technology into buildings, transportation, and other application scenarios.

During the visit, the New Time team examined Huasun's R&D capabilities and HJT cell production facilities. Based on their shared technological vision and complementary strengths, both parties agreed to deepen cooperation in three key areas:

As Europe advances its "Fit for 55" climate initiative, integrating renewable energy and enhancing building energy performance have become strategic imperatives. Through this partnership, Huasun aims to contribute technology-based solutions that accelerate the decarbonization of Europe's building sector.

"Our collaboration with New Time reflects a synergy of technology and market expertise," said Mr. Xiaohua Xu, Chairman of Huasun Energy. "Europe will serve as a new starting point for Huasun to promote efficient, aesthetic, and sustainable solar building solutions globally."

