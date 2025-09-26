circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Huawei and Shanghai Jiao Tong University Launch a Global Intelligent Education & Research Showcase

SJTU Global Education and Research Showcase Launch
SJTU Global Education and Research Showcase Launch
26 settembre 2025 | 11.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) jointly launched a global showcase for intelligent education and research.

Leveraging Ascend AI processors, Kunpeng servers, the ModelArts AI development platform, and the technological expertise of its partners, SJTU has successfully built "Zhiyuan-1"—the largest intelligent computing platform among Chinese universities. Enabling the efficient flow of data and computing resources, the platform supports training of large-scale AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters. To further lower the threshold for accessing computing power and promote inclusive resource sharing, "Zhiyuan-1" has been fully integrated into the university-level computing service system "Jiaowosuan". It offers faculty and students a one-stop service for compute resource applications, task management, and account access.

This integration significantly enhances the accessibility and efficiency of intelligent computing resources, making AI computing power as fundamental to research as water and electricity are to everyday life.

Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Services, stated that integrating AI and big data into education is a global priority that drives innovation and cultivates talent. While traditional theory-based teaching fails to meet the industry's need for interdisciplinary talent, AI-powered practical training effectively bridges the gap between theory and practice. Huawei will continue to collaborate with global universities and partners, leveraging its full-stack technology and industry expertise, to accelerate digital transformation in education and cultivate talent to support high-quality development across industries.

Shen Hongxing, Secretary of the Network & Information Center at SJTU, Lin Xinhua, Deputy Director of the same center, and Zhao Yixin, Vice President of Huawei's Global Public Sector BU and General Manager of Education and Healthcare Industries, jointly unveiled the Global Intelligent Education and Research Showcase. This initiative sets a new benchmark for higher education by advancing AI+HI in teaching, Computing+X in research, and AI-driven campus governance. Together, these three pillars foster a sustainable, world-class AI ecosystem and catalyze collaborative innovation across education, research, and institutional management.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to leverage its technological strengths in AI and big data to drive innovation, working hand in hand with customers and partners to co-create a visionary blueprint for the future of digital and intelligent education.

Contatti:
Immediapress
media contact :
hwebgcomms@huawei.com

COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Intelligenza Artificiale Educazione Ricerca Ascend AI Kunpeng servers
Vedi anche
Proteste a Montecitorio, sei attivisti entrano in piazza per Gaza - Video
News to go
Influenza 2025-2026, attesi 16 milioni di casi
Troupe di ‘Porta a Porta’ aggredita a Padova - Video
Emporio Armani, l’applauso delle modelle in passerella - Video
Barbara d'Urso nel cast di Ballando: "Mediaset? Del passato non parlo, un giorno le vere motivazioni usciranno" - Video
News to go
Sciopero aereo venerdì 26 settembre: stop di 24 ore
Antonio Marras porta il Bloomsbury Group ad Alghero - Video
Meloni: "Palestina? Pressione politica va fatta su Hamas" - Video
Trump, il gobbo e il problema tecnico all'Onu: "Sono guai" - Video
Meloni a New York per l'assemblea Onu, videonews del nostro inviato
Roma, si schianta in moto sulla pensilina del bus vicino alla Sinagoga: le immagini - Video
News to go
Giorgetti: "Possibile deficit sotto il 3% già quest'anno"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza