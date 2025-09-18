circle x black
Huawei named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2025

18 settembre 2025 | 10.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - The internationally renowned analyst firm Gartner® has released the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2025." Huawei has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non–North American vendor to do so.

Huawei Data Storage named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant

Huawei Data Storage continues to advance technological innovation, leveraging an AI-ready data platform, robust data resilience and efficiency, and advanced intelligent data management to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprises in hybrid-cloud, AI, and critical business use cases.

Huawei's Data Storage solutions are used in more than 150 countries and regions worldwide, serving clients in industries such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

To learn more about Huawei storage products and solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, By Jeff Vogel, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, Joseph Unsworth, 2 September 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

