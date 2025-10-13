circle x black
Hyland accelerates European innovation with its cloud-native, agentic platform delivering AI-powered content intelligence

Fueled by a wave of product and technology advancements designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, Hyland is helping organizations unlock the full value of their unstructured data

MUNICH, Oct 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's CommunityLIVE World Tour, Hyland is bringing its latest innovations to life, accelerating digital transformation across Europe with powerful advancements in the  Content Innovation Cloud™. These new technologies deliver ubiquitous enterprise intelligence, empowering enterprises to unlock the intelligence within their most mission-critical unstructured data that is driving automation so they can stay ahead of evolving business demands. As adoption surges, Hyland continues to push the boundaries of enterprise content management with AI-powered content intelligence, agentic automation, and real-time insights.

"Europe is at the forefront of digital transformation, and Hyland is proud to be a trusted partner in that journey," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "The Content Innovation Cloud is more than a platform – it is a catalyst for transforming how enterprises operate to be more innovative and efficient. As the trusted custodian of the most mission-critical unstructured data, we're helping organizations unlock the full value of their enterprise content, automate intelligently, and stay ahead in a fast-moving regulatory and business landscape."

 "AI with intelligent document processing is a game-changer," said Valerie Stam, SVP Customer Data, Rabobank . "It gives us hope for solving challenges like handwritten document recognition in customer processes, making life easier for our staff and more importantly: improving customer journeys to create more meaningful interactions with our customers"

"Hyland's latest advancements mark a turning point for European enterprises seeking modernization anchored in trust and digital sovereignty," said Paul De leer, Sales Director, Atos. "The Content Innovation Cloud brings together AI-powered content intelligence and agentic automation in a way that is both practical and transformative. For our clients across sectors, from financial services to healthcare, this means faster decision-making, smarter workflows, and a future-ready approach to compliance and innovation. Hyland is not just delivering technology; it is enabling a new era of intelligent enterprise across Europe and beyond."

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland  Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

