Hyland appoints Tracy Roccasalva as Chief Marketing Officer

Proven growth and transformation marketing executive to accelerate company's global Agentic Enterprise leadership

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and pioneer of the AI-native Content Innovation Cloud™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Roccasalva as Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes as the ECM market enters its most significant transformation in more than a decade, with AI‑driven content intelligence emerging as a primary driver of enterprise platform investment. In this strategic leadership role, Roccasalva will lead Hyland's global marketing organization, shaping the company's go‑to‑market strategy as it accelerates growth worldwide.

"Tracy is a proven marketing leader who can shape a category narrative that moves markets and delivers the pipeline discipline to back it up," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "She brings a rare combination of creative thinking and execution rigor, and her ability to scale growth while translating vision into proven results will be instrumental as we lead the content-powered Agentic Enterprise category."

"I'm excited to join Hyland at a critical inflection point, where the market is moving from AI experimentation to real execution," said Roccasalva. "As an ECM trailblazer, Hyland has a powerful opportunity to lead this era by treating content as the orchestration layer for AI‑driven work, enabling customers to scale intelligently and deliver quantifiable outcomes across their most critical workflows."

Roccasalva brings more than two decades of enterprise technology marketing experience, having built and scaled marketing organizations at Informatica, VMware, RSA Security, FireEye, and Cisco. Her experience spans the full CMO remit, from demand generation and pipeline strategy to category positioning and go‑to‑market transformation. Known for combining rigorous execution with original thinking, she has been ahead of key shifts in B2B marketing innovation, including early work with the founder of 6sense to help shape data‑driven buying models and the development of one of the first multi‑touch attribution frameworks.

Most recently, as Head of Marketing and SVP at Ping Identity, she led global marketing through a period of significant product transformation and pipeline growth. Today, Roccasalva brings to Hyland a focus on applying AI to micro‑segmentation and relevance at scale; expertise that will help accelerate growth, sharpen category leadership, and translate Hyland's AI strategy into measurable business impact as the company enters its next phase of global growth.

For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About HylandHyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627680/Hyland_Logo_New.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyland-appoints-tracy-roccasalva-as-chief-marketing-officer-302753149.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.