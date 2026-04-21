Hyland Introduces New Agentic and AI‑Driven Innovations to Turn Enterprise Content into Action

Hyland's latest technology updates embed content intelligence directly into core systems to drive governed automation across regulated industries

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™, today announced the company's latest product offerings and enhancements that help organizations work more intelligently with content, modernize core systems, and prepare for AI‑driven automation. Together, these launches further enhance the Content Innovation Cloud with new industry‑specific solutions, enhanced AI content services, and platform updates that make it easier to unlock insights, streamline processes, and deliver better customer and employee experiences across regulated, content‑heavy industries.

"Organizations don't need more disconnected AI tools; they need intelligence embedded where work actually happens," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "Our latest product innovations extend content management and AI directly into the systems our customers rely on every day, turning insight into action while preserving the governance, trust, and control required to operate at enterprise scale."

"Hyland is moving beyond generic AI experiments to deliver agentic capabilities that act on governed enterprise content in the flow of real work," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder & principal analyst at Deep Analysis. "By grounding AI agents in a strong information architecture and domain specific content services, Hyland is helping customers shift from assistants that merely suggest to agents that can securely plan, decide, and act across complex, regulated processes."

Turning Content into Action

Together, these latest innovations reinforce Hyland's commitment to helping organizations turn enterprise content into actionable intelligence. By embedding AI directly into business processes and building on a trusted content foundation, Hyland enables customers to modernize, automate, and prepare for the next wave of agentic automation, while making it easier to adapt, scale, and innovate with confidence.

Hyland Agentic General Ledger (GL) Coding moves organizations beyond static automation by embedding agent‑driven intelligence directly into real‑world accounts payable workflows, replacing manual GL coding with fast, explainable AI recommendations. With confidence-scored predictions, human-in-the-loop oversight, and broad enterprise resource planning (ERP) compatibility, it enables fast, consistent, and improved GL coding while strengthening financial controls and scaling across the invoice lifecycle.

Hyland for SAP S/4HANA delivers a clean‑core, Fiori‑native integration that embeds enterprise‑grade content management and process automation directly into SAP business processes. By providing secure, real‑time access to governed documents in context, it streamlines approvals, improves auditability and compliance, and supports a scalable, upgrade‑safe SAP environment without custom code or disruption.

Hyland for Workday Student extends cloud‑native content management directly into the student lifecycle, delivering document upload, search, and management capabilities within Workday Student workflows. Built as the definitive cloud integration for Workday and Hyland, it transforms student content into an AI‑ready state, reducing administrative burden while improving experiences for students, faculty, and staff.

Content Innovation Cloud Enhancements Advance AI‑Readiness and Agentic Automation

Additional enhancements across the Content Innovation Cloud continue to drive agentic automation, intelligent search, and AI‑readiness:

Platform Updates Improve Usability, Performance, and Interoperability

Hyland also released updates across its core content management portfolio:

For more information on the Content Innovation Cloud and Hyland's industry-specific solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About HylandHyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

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