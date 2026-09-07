IAA Will Kick‑off in Hannover -- Unveiling FOTON's Systematic Global Expansion Blueprint

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial‑vehicle industry is at a critical inflection point, driven by profound shifts toward electrification, intelligence and low‑carbon solutions. Boasting stringent access regulations, a mature business environment and diverse transport scenarios, Europe serves as a key benchmark arena for evaluating the comprehensive capabilities of commercial‑vehicle manufacturers. China's commercial‑vehicle exports have long moved beyond the initial stage of pure product export, evolving into a new era of systematic competition that encompasses technology transfer, localised operations and collaborative industrial‑ecosystem development.

With more than two decades of deep‑rooted engagement in overseas markets, FOTON has ranked first among Chinese commercial‑vehicle exporters for 15 consecutive years. Having advanced from its early‑phase product‑driven "going global" to the full‑fledged "going deep, going steady, going far" Globalization 3.0 stage, FOTON has achieved a transformative leap from volume‑led exports to value‑driven globalisation. It has built a comprehensive export system that integrates products, technology, manufacturing, supply chains and service ecosystems.

On the technology front, FOTON has obtained key overseas‑market access credentials. Multiple battery‑electric light‑duty trucks and vans have secured WVTA (EU Whole Vehicle Type Approval) and VECTO heavy‑duty vehicle carbon‑emission certification, effectively securing its access to the high‑end European market. CAVAN New Energy products are being rapidly rolled out across 15 European countries, alongside high‑potential markets including Australia and New Zealand. This translates China's domestic new‑energy technology strengths into global green‑mobility supply capacity.

In manufacturing and supply chains, FOTON runs 32 local overseas manufacturing facilities across Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. It has established a joint‑venture supply‑chain entity with COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers to secure dedicated export shipping capacity. Construction of key plants in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia is being accelerated. Domestic supply‑chain partners are being brought along on its overseas expansion journey, building a resilient, highly‑efficient global industrial network.

Within Europe, the Regional Parts Distribution Centre (RDC) in Unna, Germany is now operational. Complementing 18 global parts hubs, over 1,200 sales outlets and more than 1,500 service points, it underpins a 24‑hour parts‑support system for fast local after‑sales responses across Europe. Between January and August 2026, FOTON's export volumes hit 149,000 units, a year‑on‑year increase of 44.3% — solid market validation of its systematic capabilities.

FOTON will stage a major appearance at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover on September 14. Highlights include the launch of its new European strategy, a milestone ceremony marking the global delivery of its 13‑millionth vehicle, and the overseas premiere of the CAVAN BEACON — an intelligent heavy truck compatible with both battery‑electric and hydrogen fuel‑cell powertrains. The show will also feature seven new‑energy vehicle models and six in‑house‑developed core components, covering mainstream European transport use‑cases and demonstrating FOTON's full‑chain, self‑reliant hard‑tech strengths.

This is far more than a product exhibition; it offers a comprehensive showcase of FOTON's systematic global‑expansion capabilities. As global attention turns toward Europe, the continent will get to know FOTON. Join us on September 14 in Hannover to witness a new chapter for Chinese commercial‑vehicle globalisation.

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