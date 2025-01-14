Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

icotec Announces FDA clearance for Spinal Infection Indication with BlackArmor® Implants

14 gennaio 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- icotec is proud to announce that it has received FDA clearance for the use of BlackArmor® implants in the treatment of de novo spinal infections.

icotec is honored to be the first and only company in the United States with FDA 510(k) clearance for stabilizing the spine in de novo spinal infections, including discitis, osteomyelitis, pyogenic infection of the intervertebral disc, and other spondylopathies. "Over 15,000 patients receive spinal stabilizations due to an infection in the spine in the USA every year," says Chris Eigenmann, CEO icotec Medical US, "being able to help these patients with an implant that allows for improved post-operative monitoring and visualization is a great opportunity and privilege." In addition to the on-label designation, the FDA has also granted a Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) for this indication across the entirety of icotec's BlackArmor® spinal stabilization portfolio in recognition of the significant unmet need and the novel benefits that BlackArmor® technology may offer these patients.

Furthermore, following the FDA decision, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved BlackArmor® for New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP), which is awarded when innovative medical technologies are determined to significantly improve the diagnosis or treatment of Medicare beneficiaries.

Clinical Value and Researchicotec's BlackArmor® implants offer reduced artifacts from radiolucent Carbon/PEEK material, which enables improved imaging in the post-operative setting as well as in the monitoring of infection.

Supporting clinical studies, such as Burkhardt et al. (2021), have demonstrated safety, with equivalent complication rates to titanium implants, and showed the benefit of reduced imaging artifact, which provides additional diagnostic information for patients stabilized with Carbon/PEEK implants. "Thanks to the clinical data that was gathered in Germany over the past several years," explains Roger Stadler, Group CEO, "we can now offer a proven, dedicated implant option to spinal infection patients in the United States. We feel honored that the FDA has recognized the potential of carbon fiber implants for this patient population and granted a Breakthrough Device Designation based on the clinical data available." Additional research to support the efficacy and safety of BlackArmor® implants in treating spinal infections is ongoing.

Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) and New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP)As of October 1, 2024, hospitals are eligible to receive additional payments for the VADER® pedicle screw system of up to $28,000 for Medicare Fee-for-Service patients.  This NTAP designation is a testament to the innovative nature and clinical value of icotec's products, and its commitment to advancing the standard of care for patients with spinal infections.

About icotec icotec is the leading company for the treatment of spinal tumors and spinal infections with a new generation of high-tech implants. With its BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants, icotec combines cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for spine surgeons and their patients and is dedicated to advancing the field of spinal implantation. With a track record of clinical success and a commitment to continuous innovation, icotec is poised to shape the future of spinal surgery. The comprehensive product portfolio has received FDA clearance and is supported by numerous Key Opinion Leaders and Cancer Therapy Centers worldwide. More information can be found at www.icotec-medical.com.

For more information or questions regarding this new indication, please contact John Clough, Vice President of Global Marketing and New Indications.

John.Clough@icotec-medical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945083/5114126/Icotec_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icotec-announces-fda-clearance-for-spinal-infection-indication-with-blackarmor-implants-302350403.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione icotec Announces FDA clearance clearance FDA has received FDA clearance
Vedi anche
News to go
TikTok a Elon Musk? L'ipotesi della Cina e la risposta del social
News to go
Meteo, crollano temperature: arriva forte ondata di freddo
News to go
Bancomat, novità sulle commissioni: cosa cambia
News to go
Terzo mandato, Lega contraria a limite
News to go
Mattarella riceve Zelensky: "Pieno, costante e inalterato sostegno all'Ucraina"
Istanbul, il nuovo brano di Remo Anzovino - Guarda il video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti e scuola, oggi il primo stop del 2025
News to go
Carburanti, i prezzi di benzina e diesel
News to go
Bonus bollette 2025, limiti Isee e requisiti: come richiederlo
News to go
Trump: "Non escludo forza militare per Panama e Groenlandia"
Gb, da oggi scatta l'Eta: l'autorizzazione per viaggiare nel Regno Unito
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza