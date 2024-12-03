IEI Unveils HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer: Transforming Medical Imaging with AI-Powered Precision

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX:3022) proudly announces the launch of the HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize medical imaging diagnostics.

As the demand for precise and rapid medical imaging grows, healthcare professionals require tools that deliver both accuracy and efficiency. The HTB-230D-R680E meets this need with advanced AI computing capabilities and an intuitive 10.1" PCAP touchscreen, significantly reducing diagnostic time while enhancing precision. The HTB-230D-R680E is ideal for surgical recording, medical diagnostic assistance, and AI Inference in Medical Imaging.

Advanced Computing Power for Medical Diagnostics

Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5 processors and up to 128GB DDR5 memory, the HTB-230D-R680E supports NVIDIA Quadro RTX Ampere GPUs, delivering exceptional AI computing power. Healthcare professionals efficiently process imaging data, detecting subtle abnormalities often missed, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

Medical-Grade Scalability and Reliability

The HTB-230D-R680E is designed to adapt to diverse medical applications. It supports one PCIe x16 and two x4 expansion slots, allowing for the seamless integration of GPUs, video capture cards, and interface cards.

To meet rigorous demands in healthcare environments, it incorporates a 700W ATX medical-grade power supply and a sophisticated three-zone airflow system, ensuring stable operation under heavy workloads.

Interactive 10.1" PCAP Touchscreen for Intuitive Diagnostics

Integrated with a 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD featuring 10-point touch capability, this interactive display delivers real-time visualization and intuitive operation with multi-layer gloves, simplifying workflows and improving efficiency for healthcare professionals.

"The HTB-230D-R680E redefines efficiency and precision in medical imaging. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities powered by its robust CPU and GPU integration, it accelerates image recognition and pathological analysis, ensuring faster, more accurate for diagnostic assistance," said David Hung, Product Manager at IEI.

Discover how HTB-230D-R680E transforms medical imaging. Visit https://www.ieiworld.com/en/product/model.php?II=1055

About IEI:

IEI Integration Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of industrial computing and AIoT solutions. Committed to delivering innovative technologies in industrial computers, medical IT, and network communications, it paves the way for a smarter, more connected future across diverse industries. (www.ieiworld.com)

