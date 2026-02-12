iGarden and French National Swimming Association Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership and Reveal French Market Roadmap

NICE, France, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, the innovative brand of Fairland Group, and the Fédération Française de Natation (FFN) have officially launched a new strategic partnership, marking a major milestone for both organizations and the future of smart aquatic technology in France. The announcement was made at an exclusive event attended by FFN athletes, media, distributors and influencers, with special appearances by French Olympic legends Alain Bernard and Fabien Gilot.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values and Professional Validation

This collaboration marks a significant departure from traditional sports sponsorships. FFN selected iGarden not for sponsorship exposure, but for its professional standards, system reliability, and long-term value.

As the only swimming authority in France recognized by World Aquatics and the French Olympic Committee, FFN holds its partners to the highest requirements for stability, safety, and sustainable performance. iGarden's system-level capabilities in intelligent garden and pool technologies, its ability to adapt to real-world environments, and its design philosophy focused on long-term use align closely with the professional values upheld by FFN.

The FFN's appointment of iGarden as its Official Smart Pool Technology Partner signals a new benchmark for the category. This partnership reflects a shared belief: true performance is built on technology that proves itself over time.

During the event, iGarden revealed its 2026 strategic roadmap for France, outlining its phased go-to-market plan and debuting its latest Smart Water lineup. The company's system-level approach and eco-smart design were on full display, highlighting how iGarden plans to redefine outdoor living in France. Its comprehensive portfolio features the world's first AI-Vision pool cleaner robot, the world's first AI Swim Jet for elite training and premium pools and durable robotic lawn mowers for facility maintenance. Each solution is engineered for longevity and delivers professional-grade performance, as validated by the FFN.

iGarden addressed a critical challenge in the modern smart home: fragmentation. Previously, each device operated in isolation, requiring individual attention and incurring separate maintenance cost. The iGarden AI Ecosystem bridges these gaps, introducing the industry's first true AIoT system for backyard robotics. By connecting every device into a unified, intelligent network, iGarden enables central control, significantly minimizing maintenance time and streamlining operations. This innovation ensures that backyard tasks are completed more efficiently and autonomously.

The event also featured dynamic demonstrations by French National Team swimmers, with Olympic champions Alain Bernard and Fabien Gilot joining in to showcase iGarden's technology in action. Guests observed participants engage in the Swimjet Challenge and observed as iGarden's pool cleaning robot's completed the 'Stone Debris Cleaning Demo' with ease, both of which highlighted the precision, power and reliability that distinguish iGarden's products.

"Partnering with the Fédération Française de Natation reaffirms our confidence in building technologies that athletes can trust, signifying the shared ambition to achieve beyond limits," said Charlene Feng, Brand Manager at iGarden. "For iGarden, that means creating experiences that make it easier to bring families and athletes closer to the water at any time. Bringing the iGarden Smart Water Ecosystem over to France reflects our commitment to making aquatics accessible, reliable and sustainable, backed by performance that raises the expectations for the pool owners of tomorrow."

"This partnership with iGarden aligns perfectly with our ambition to evolve aquatic practices through innovation." said Gilles Sezionale, President, Fédération Française de Natation. By partnering with a recognized technological player, we are strengthening our ability to support swimmers, clubs, and territories toward a more high-performing, modern, and sustainable form of swimming."

A New Standard for Trusted Partnership and Long-Term Reliability

Looking ahead, iGarden and the FFN will work closely to support national team programs and elevate standards across facilities. The partnership solidifies a commitment to building a shared future for aquatic sports and families alike in France, where FFN has validated iGarden's ability to deliver long-term reliability, system-level integration and professional validation. What works for elite athletes today will shape consumer expectations tomorrow, as iGarden's Smart Water Ecosystem brings reliability, performance and day-to-day ease into one connected platform.

About iGarden

As the innovative brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

