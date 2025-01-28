'I'M GOING TO SCOTLAND': HARRISON FORD BECOMES THE FACE OF GLENMORANGIE SINGLE MALT WHISKY

'Unconventional' campaign sees Hollywood icon star alongside distillery team

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky has today revealed a new global campaign starring cinematic icon, Harrison Ford. Legendary for his countless iconic movie roles, the Hollywood actor brings his trademark wry humour to the fore in a series of episodic films directed by actor and film-maker Joel Edgerton.

Once Upon a Time in Scotland takes us behind-the-scenes as Harrison Ford journeys to Glenmorangie's Highland home, to discover the skill and craftmanship that goes into making each bottle of its complex and elegant whisky. It sees the actor enjoy the authentic Scottish experience — from getting to grips with the nuances of Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, to bonding with locals over a dram of single malt — all shot in an unconventional, deliberately 'off-script' style.

Filmed in the picturesque north-east Highlands of Scotland, the campaign captures the natural beauty of the local area: from the historic distillery in Tain where Glenmorangie has been created for over 180 years, to the storied 19th century Ardross Castle, and the dramatic landscapes surrounding Loch Glass. Appearing alongside Ford are the real Glenmorangie distillery team — who embraced their first experience of acting under the guidance of a global cinematic legend — while the brand's flagship whiskies, Glenmorangie Original 12 Years Oldand Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old also take on a starring role.

Edgerton's 12 episodes and hero film are complemented by still images shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. They feature Ford as he's never been seen before: donning a stylish Scottish kilt designed by streetwear brand Palace.

Caspar MacRae, President & CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, said:

"Harrison Ford is the real deal: a true global icon, and a genuine whisky lover. It was a dream come true to collaborate on this campaign, and welcome him to our home in the Highlands to discover more about Glenmorangie. He is someone who has honed his craft over decades, which gives him a real appreciation for the dedication and skill of our distillery team. Like us, he's not afraid to laugh at himself — and I think Joel has perfectly captured his authentic warmth, alongside his roguish sense of humour.

"We hope whisky lovers around the world will enjoy exploring the episodes, and learning more about the real people and places behind our whiskies, through Harrison's eyes."

Harrison Ford, star of Once Upon a Time in Scotland, said:

"I loved working with the team at the Distillery — they were all great. The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments. It's a tribute to Glenmorangie's sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it's unpretentious and just amusing."

Joel Edgerton, Director, Once Upon a Time in Scotland, said:

"I've spent my whole life watching commercials that follow an expected format and so I really like it when things are a little disruptive, fun, and irreverent. It was nice that we got a chance within the very traditional industry of whisky to get behind the scenes, to subvert the seriousness that often goes into an advertising campaign and have fun with that. I hope that people get to see the short film and the full-length episodes — and enjoy them and share them around."

Once Upon a Time in Scotland will roll out globally from 28 January 2025 spanning online video, connected TV, out-of-home formats, experiential, PR and social media. Six full-length episodes and an array of behind-the-scenes content will initially be available to view on glenmorangie.com, with the rest released throughout 2025.

ABOUT GLENMORANGIE

Glenmorangie's whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients — wood, water, barley, yeast and time — to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. They've been honing their craft for more than 180 years. They create a delicate and fruity spirit in Scotland's tallest stills to allow for more taste and aroma. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden, this pioneering crew are on a mission to bring new flavours and possibilities to the world of single malt.

ABOUT ONCE UPON A TIME IN SCOTLAND

With Once Upon a Time in Scotland, Glenmorangie focuses on the significance of its home, its craftsmanship and the people that make its award-winning whiskies, offering a playful yet authentic view of the place that fuels Glenmorangie's endless imagination.

