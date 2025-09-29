Industry Research Finds Two-Thirds of Clinical Data Managers and CRAs Believe Current Inefficiencies Put Data Quality at Future Risk

Report shows completing manual data reconciliation, cleaning, and review takes each data manager more than 12 hours per week, per study

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of data managers and clinical research associates (CRAs) report that inefficiencies in manual data reconciliation, cleaning, and review will put clinical data quality at future risk. The Veeva Clinical Data Industry Research shows the main drivers adding time and effort in executing clinical trials are too many manual steps or data re-entry (68%), inefficient workflows (58%), and using multiple disconnected systems (59%). The findings highlight a need to automate the most inefficient data management processes for improved speed and productivity.

Each round of manual data review, cleaning, and reconciliation takes a data manager more than 12 hours per week, per study to complete. This is because nearly all respondents (97%) perform reconciliation outside of clinical systems or use a mix of systems to complete the process. The disconnected approaches increase the burden on clinical teams and the risk of poor data quality.

Key insights from the research on the state of clinical data management include:

"The risk of poor data quality spans far beyond a monitoring visit or listing review, potentially impacting regulatory submission success. The research shows that the people executing studies need change and are asking for simpler processes and automation for more efficient clinical trials," said Manny Vazquez, senior director, Veeva Clinical Data strategy.

The Veeva Clinical Data Industry Research surveyed more than 85 data managers and CRAs across sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) who use various technologies and tools to execute clinical trials. The research examines productivity in Phase III trials, identifies root causes, and offers insights for advancement. To learn more, read the full report.

