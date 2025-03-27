Infosys Powers LKQ Europe's HR Transformation with a Unified Digital Platform

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, the digital platform will help streamline HR processes across LKQ Europe's 18 countries

BENGALURU, India, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a successful collaboration with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in the region. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms designed to help enterprises accelerate their cloud journeys, Infosys has helped LKQ Europe adopt a unified, cloud-based digital platform to streamline its HR processes across 18 countries.

As part of an ongoing five-year collaboration, Infosys has helped LKQ Europe implement a cutting-edge, advanced analytics-enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to improve HR operations, reduce costs and drive productivity. Through the platform, LKQ Europe's HR teams will gain access to real-time insights into employee engagement and retention, performance management and workplace planning, all to enable better decision making. It will ensure regulatory compliance and enhance employee experience through self-service capabilities and streamlined workflows, contributing to higher employee engagement and motivation.

David Brookfield, Vice President, Human Resources, LKQ Europe, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys is a crucial step in helping us harmonize and simplify our wider business processes – ultimately enabling faster delivery and better service for our end customers. Through the platform, we will unify our HR processes across locations to drive efficiency and enhance regulatory compliance. Looking ahead, we believe this platform will empower our workforce and foster a more cohesive organizational culture, enabling us to continue leading the automotive aftermarket industry."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "In today's rapidly evolving aftermarket auto parts distribution industry, companies need agile and innovative solutions to stay ahead. Our collaboration with LKQ Europe leverages the robust capabilities of Infosys Cobalt to deliver a transformative HR platform. Infosys is uniquely positioned to support LKQ Europe thanks to our deep expertise in digital transformation, data analytics and cloud technologies. This collaboration highlights our commitment to driving operational excellence and strategic growth for LKQ Europe, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the aftermarket sector."

About LKQ Europe

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs approximately 26,500 people with a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately $6.3 billion in revenue in 2023. The organisation supplies more than 100,000 workshops in over 18 European countries.

The group includes LKQ UK & Ireland, LKQ Benelux-France, LKQ RHIAG Group, Elit, LKQ CZ, and LKQ DACH, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

