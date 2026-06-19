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INTCO Medical Showcases Medical Consumables, Rehabilitation Medical Equipment and Physical Therapy Solutions at WHX Miami 2026

19 giugno 2026 | 11.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTCO Medical ("INTCO" or "the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves, is showcasing its medical consumables, rehabilitation medical equipment and physical therapy solutions at World Health Expo (WHX) Miami 2026, taking place from June 17 to 19 in Florida. The company is highlighting a range of disposable glove products, including Syntex™ Synthetic Latex Gloves and Synmax Pro Exam Gloves, as well as rehabilitation products such as wheelchairs and walkers, while connecting with global customers and partners on product applications, market trends and collaboration opportunities.

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During the exhibition, INTCO is highlighting disposable glove innovations designed for medical, industrial and everyday-use scenarios. Syntex™ Synthetic Latex Gloves are made with synthetic latex and designed to combine elasticity, comfort and protection. The gloves are free from natural latex proteins, eliminating the allergy risks associated with natural latex, while offering puncture and chemical resistance for medical and industrial applications. The product also features a soft formulation and elongation of more than 600%, according to testing based on ASTM D6319.

INTCO is also presenting Synmax Pro Exam Gloves, which are designed to deliver a nitrile-like feel with the cost advantages of vinyl. The product is positioned for customers seeking a practical balance of comfort, protection, ease of use and value.

"As needs across health care, industrial and everyday-use settings continue to diversify, product innovation must stay close to real-world applications, from material performance and user comfort to environmental considerations," said the CEO of INTCO. "WHX Miami 2026 gives us a valuable opportunity to meet global partners, better understand their needs and explore new ways to support them across different markets."

In addition to disposable gloves, INTCO is displaying rehabilitation equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers, as well as physical therapy products including hot and cold compress products and ECG electrodes. These products demonstrate the company's ability to support medical institutions, care facilities, home care users and a broad range of customers across health protection and care settings.

Visitors can meet INTCO at Booth B11 during WHX Miami 2026.

About INTCO Medical

INTCO Medical is a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves. As a high-tech manufacturing company, INTCO specializes in the R&D, production and marketing of medical consumables and durable medical devices. For more information, please visit https://www.intcomedical.com/.

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