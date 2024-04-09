Cerca nel sito
 
Introducing V2200Plus: TOPDON 2-in-1 Jump Starter and Battery Tester

09 aprile 2024 | 16.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON - a one-stop diagnostics solutions provider, has announced its V2200Plus, a tool that can do both functions to help jump start vehicles during emergencies and identify the battery's condition on daily maintenance.

Running into battery issues while on the move is never enjoyable, seldom anticipated, and occasionally hazardous. This is not an exaggeration: there are 69 million vehicle breakdowns each year in the U.S., according to Agero. Regular drivers always carry a portable jump starter in their trunk to ensure safety on the road. But what many don't realize is whether their battery simply lacks charge to start the vehicle or if it's already damaged. Sometimes the battery is innocent and it's other parts of the car that drain the power.

In the past, users may have had to drive to a repair shop to have professionals inspect and determine if a battery replacement is necessary. Now, with V2200Plus 2-in-1 jump starter and battery tester, users can assess their batteries themselves, saving time and money by avoiding unnecessary repair shop visits and deceitful battery replacements.

Imagine you're in the middle of nowhere, and the car won't start. Roadside assistance service can cost a lot, insurance companies offer assistance as an insurance add-on for as low as $10 to $20 per year, while auto clubs like AAA can cost about $70 to $150 per year. Panic sets in. But not anymore. The V2200Plus is here to save the day. With a single charge, it can provide up to 35 jumps, ensuring that users will never be left stranded on the roadside.

But the V2200Plus is more than just a jump starter. Connect it to the App to perform detailed battery tests before you even think about replacing the battery. Stay one step ahead by identifying potential issues and save yourself from unexpected breakdowns. Whether it's routine maintenance or pinpointing battery issues when your car won't start, the V2200Plus's battery testing feature is a valuable asset.

Stay prepared, stay confident, and stay on the move with the V2200Plus by your side.

For more features and specifications about the V2200Plus, visithttps://www.topdon.com/products/V2200Plus

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381205/TOPDON_Jumpstarter_V2200Plus.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087434/4635733/TOPDON_logo___black_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-v2200plus-topdon-2-in-1-jump-starter-and-battery-tester-302111703.html

