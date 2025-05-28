IonOpticks Generation 4 Aurora Series® sets a new benchmark in chromatography

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IonOpticks, developer of the highest-performing chromatography columns for mass spectrometry research, today announces the launch of its 4th Generation of Aurora Series columns. Following extensive testing by leading proteomics researchers, the latest generation further strengthens the qualities that made the Aurora Series® famous, offering enhanced robustness, longevity, spray stability and reproducibility, while still delivering a best-in-class balance of throughput, sensitivity and depth of coverage in sample analysis. These performance gains enable Generation 4 Aurora Series® columns to withstand demanding conditions, offering a practical solution for laboratories under pressure to produce reliable data with fewer resources.

The Generation 4 Aurora Series® features an expanded range of 150 μm capillary flow columns designed for modern proteomics workflows. These columns deliver high-throughput analysis of complex samples while maintaining sensitivity. Notably, the introduction of the 150 μm columns brings improvements that are especially valuable for high-impact applications such as drug discovery, clinical proteomics, and bioprocessing development, where consistency and data reliability are essential.

Today also marks the introduction of IonOpticks' HeatSync™ product family, developed to provide a more efficient and user-friendly suite of accessories for column heating at the source. The HeatSync™ ecosystem enables precise temperature control and includes a controller, column heater, regulator, and a dedicated housing for columns shorter than 8 cm. Its streamlined design minimises complexity, allowing researchers to focus on scientific discovery rather than managing equipment.

"As research budgets tighten, the need for smarter, more efficient solutions is more important than ever. Chromatography is the key determinant in the overall performance of an LC-MS system. By upgrading from inferior column products to IonOpticks' Gen 4 Aurora Series, researchers can unlock exceptional performance uplifts from their existing mass specs, without the need for costly instrument upgrades," says Xavier Perronnet, Chief Executive Officer of IonOpticks.

"For those with the latest flagship mass spec offerings, IonOpticks Aurora Series has shown time and again to be the only columns with the separation capacity to unlock the true power of these advanced instruments. With an expanded capillary range and our HeatSync accessories, Generation 4 Aurora Series columns reflect our relentless pursuit of practical innovation and our dedication to advancing LC-MS to service an increasingly diverse range of applications," Perronnet continues.

The latest enhancements and expanded product range embodied in Generation 4 address the key points of demand IonOpticks has distilled from extensive collaborations with the scientific community. Designed for stability across extended workflows, Generation 4 Aurora Series® columns support uninterrupted research for more complete proteomic coverage and greater confidence in quantification.

"As scientists, we understand how critical reproducibility and accuracy are to advancing proteomics research," explains Dr Jarrod Sandow, Chief Product Officer at IonOpticks. "With Gen 4 Aurora Series, we've built on our customers' feedback to deliver enhanced performance that truly pushes the boundaries. This launch marks an important step forward, designed to meet the changing demands of the research community and accelerate scientific discovery."

"The collaboration behind this product is unmatched. We don't innovate in isolation. We work closely with researchers to understand their challenges and ensure our products address them head-on. Generation 4 Aurora Series is the culmination of this partnership, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers to achieve even more, faster and more efficiently," adds Dr Sandow.

Explore the full Generation 4 Aurora Series® to see how these advanced columns support more efficient workflows and help ensure that no potential breakthrough goes undetected.

About IonOpticksIonOpticks produces high-performance chromatography solutions for the global research community enhancing mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics research. Their solutions enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples. These advancements are valuable for a broad range of applications within the field of biological and medical research including drug discovery, phosphoproteomics and shotgun proteomics.

