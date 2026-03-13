circle x black
isinwheel Rolls Out Spring Initiatives Across Britain and Europe

13 marzo 2026 | 08.30
BERLIN, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the spring travel season, isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, officially kicked off its Spring Promotion on February 27, along with the start of pre-sales for several new products. Running through April 30, the campaign aims to offer users a more relaxed, convenient, and eco-friendly way to enjoy springtime travel.

As demand for short getaways, camping trips, and urban exploration grows during spring, electric scooters are becoming a preferred travel companion thanks to their safety, sustainability, and portability. To meet the diverse needs of users across commuting, light off ‑ roading, and family outings, isinwheel is introducing launch benefits for the new GT1 Dual, GT2 Pro, and Dremax e-bike, while also offering special discounts on a range of popular models.

The S9 Portable Commuting Electric Scooter, designed for daily urban mobility, features a 350W motor, 8.5 ‑ inch tires, a top speed of 25 km/h, and a range of up to 30 km. It easily supports everyday commuting and campus travel with safe and stable performance.

The GT1 Off‑Road Electric Scooter for adults, equipped with an 800W brushless motor and a 48V 10Ah battery, delivers a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 28 miles. It transitions smoothly between city streets and light off ‑ road terrains, balancing efficiency with adventurous versatility.

For families, the S4 Electric Scooter for kids offers three speed modes (5/8/12 MPH), a 154 ‑ lb load capacity, multicolored lighting, and Bluetooth music. Its lightweight and secure design makes it perfect for spring family outings. Now it is available at a special 40% discount, adding extra fun to kids' spring adventures.

The flagship GT4 Dual Motor Electric Scooter, built for performance enthusiasts, features a 2400W dual ‑ motor system, 12 ‑ inch tubeless off ‑ road tires, and an advanced suspension setup. With a top speed of 45 mph, it delivers powerful acceleration, rugged durability, and precise control, making it a top pick for adventure riders.

Throughout the Spring Promotion, isinwheel for sale is extending discounts of up to 40%, along with triple reward points for members and a range of launch ‑ specific benefits. An additional 6% reduction is available through the discount code isw6ss, widening access to seasonal offers. With an expanded product lineup, strengthened promotional activity, and enhanced user experience, the brand aims to make spring mobility more convenient and enjoyable for riders.

