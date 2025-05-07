circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:02
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to Host "Beyond 5G ready showcase" at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, from May 26 to June 3

07 maggio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Opportunity for Simulated Experience of Communications in Outer Space, Sea, Virtual Space, etc. beyond Previous Limits -

OSAKA, Japan and TOKYO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beyond 5G ready showcase" Event Office has announced that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (hereinafter the "MIC") will host "Beyond 5G ready showcase," an event providing an opportunity to experience the image of future society and cutting-edge technologies brought about by next-generation information and telecommunication for visitors, from Monday, May 26, through Tuesday, June 3, at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

"Beyond 5G" is the next-generation information and communication platform beyond the current 5G communication technology, seamlessly connecting diverse users and systems regardless of their locations and time. The MIC is pursuing strategies for realizing Beyond 5G and also supporting its research and development. Aimed at conveying Japan's efforts toward Beyond 5G to the world, this showcase will introduce how the realization of Beyond 5G will change future society and living through three zones: videos, experiences and exhibits.Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI1fl_2e7NHLLR.png

ZONE 1 / Prologue TheaterAn immersive theater with a 180-degree screen presents the history of telecommunication and the transition to the future brought about by Beyond 5G.Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI2fl_JXgfBp2a.jpg

ZONE 2 / Future City Area + Technology Experience BoothThis experience zone will offer five booths, where visitors can take part in a simulated experience of the effects brought about by Beyond 5G, in settings such as outer space, high in the sky, under the sea, and in a virtual space.Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI3fl_737Q3efi.png

ZONE 3 / Beyond 5G Development Technology ExhibitThrough panel displays, videos and actual devices, this zone will introduce the latest technologies related to Beyond 5G currently under development by the Beyond 5G Fund Projects, etc. of the MIC and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT).Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI4fl_3HfIv3SK.jpg

For more information, please visit the special website: https://www.soumu.go.jp/b5g-readyshowcase/en/

Outline of "Beyond 5G ready showcase" eventsImage5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108665/202504237877/_prw_PI5fl_8YJgpm5f.jpg

(1)  On-site EventDate: May 26 (Monday) - June 3 (Tuesday), 202510:00-21:00 (Last admission is at 20:00)Venue: EXPO Exhibition Center "WASSE" (North) at Expo 2025 Osaka, KansaiAdmission fee: Free (Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai admission ticket required)Exhibition structure: Prologue Theater, Future City Experience Booth, Technology Exhibit

(2) Virtual EventDate: May 26 (Monday) to October 13 (Monday), 2025Venue: Online (How to access the virtual event will be announced on the special website, etc.)

Special website: https://www.soumu.go.jp/b5g-readyshowcase/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japans-ministry-of-internal-affairs-and-communications-to-host-beyond-5g-ready-showcase-at-expo-2025-osaka-kansai-from-may-26-to-june-3-302447999.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza
News to go
Patente Nautica D1, mare si apre ai giovani dai 16 anni
News to go
Maturità 2025, prima prova: cresce attesa per possibili tracce


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza