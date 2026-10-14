JCtrans at FIATA 2026: Digital Solutions and Global Connections

How can freight forwarders strengthen digital capabilities, access new business opportunities and build trusted partnerships across borders?

MILAN, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- These questions were central to the 2026 FIATA World Congress, held in Milan, Italy, from 6 to 9 October under the theme "Empowering Global Logistics". Marking FIATA's 100th anniversary, the Congress brought together professionals from across the global logistics industry.

As a Congress partner, JCtrans showcased its digital platform capabilities, exchanged industry insights and connected with freight forwarding associations across multiple markets. Founder and CEO Jacy Qiu shared his perspectives on supply chain resilience, digitalisation and international collaboration.

What Digital Solutions Did JCtrans Bring to FIATA 2026?

JCtrans highlighted its platform services for business matching, company verification, risk protection and transaction support, demonstrating how digital tools can support freight forwarders' daily operations and international business development.

A key development is Data Compass, launched in September 2026 as part of JCtrans' upgraded membership benefits. By bringing key business performance metrics into one view, it helps freight forwarders monitor platform activity, identify areas for improvement and make more informed business decisions.

These capabilities reflect JCtrans' focus on helping freight forwarders make better use of business data, build trust with potential partners and access opportunities across markets.

How Is JCtrans Strengthening Global Industry Connections?

During the Congress, JCtrans connected with freight forwarding associations including ALSEA COMO and FEDESPEDI in Italy, BIFA in the UK, CIFA in China and EFFSAA in Ethiopia. These exchanges created opportunities to share industry perspectives, better understand market needs and explore potential areas for international cooperation.

In his remarks, Jacy Qiu highlighted the importance of preparation, reliable information and trusted partnerships in helping freight forwarders navigate supply chain uncertainty. While digitalisation can improve information exchange and business decision-making, professional judgement and collaboration remain essential to managing complex logistics challenges.

Through its participation in FIATA 2026, JCtrans brought together digital solutions, industry insights and international connections. The company will continue to develop its platform services and strengthen relationships across the global freight forwarding community, supporting businesses in navigating market changes and exploring cross-border opportunities.

Media Contact: marketing@jctrans.com https://www.jctrans.com/en/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/jctrans-platform/posts/?feedView=all

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