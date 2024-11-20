Cerca nel sito
 
Jiangxi's Preservation of Ancient Streets and Villages Sparks a Surge in Cultural Tourism

https://youtu.be/BrSTVw5-d7c
20 novembre 2024 | 11.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NANCHANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - On November 20th, the dance drama "Tian Gong Kai Wu," based on the legendary life of Jiangxi-born scientist Song Yingxing from the Ming Dynasty, premiered at the Guangzhou Opera House. Since its first performance in Nanchang in May this year, tickets for performances in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, and other cities have sold out, earning it immense popularity among Chinese audiences.

The creation and success of this drama are attributed to Jiangxi's efforts in preserving and utilizing the culture of ancient streets and villages. In Jieqiao Ancient Village, Fenyi County, Jiangxi, the architectural style, farming culture, and handicraft production all bear the influence of "Tian Gong Kai Wu," making visitors feel as if they have stepped into a world filled with wisdom and craftsmanship.

Upon entering the Wanshougong Historical and Cultural Street District located in Nanchang, one will find that it not only retains its ancient architectural style but also cleverly integrates modern trendy elements, making it a popular destination for young tourists to visit and take photos.

In Liukeng Ancient Village in Fuzhou, a complete group of ancient buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties is preserved. Walking through the narrow alleys, one can see quaint dwellings and elegant ancestral halls, with every brick and tile revealing the profoundness of history and the accumulation of culture.

While preserving the resources of ancient streets and villages in Jiangxi, the province has leveraged musical dramas, stand-up comedies, and other forms to allow more people to experience traditional architecture and culture, adding a new engine and strong momentum to cultural tourism consumption.

