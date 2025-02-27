circle x black
Giovedì 27 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 18:22
JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PRESENTS BOLD LUXURY: THE LIMELIGHT EDIT

27 febbraio 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Featuring Iconic Fashion from Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, Victoria Beckham, Amy Winehouse, Hermes, Chanel, Giambatista Valli & More

A Landmark Sale of Fashion and Hollywood Iconography

Live at The Peninsula Beverly Hills | March 27, 2025Online Registration & Bidding Opens: February 27, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the industry leader in high-profile luxury and celebrity memorabilia sales, proudly announces Bold Luxury: The Limelight Edit, an exclusive auction featuring some of the most sought-after designer fashion and celebrity-worn pieces. Taking place on March 27, 2025, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, this premier event will bring together collectors, investors, and fashion aficionados to bid on a meticulously curated selection of rare and historic pieces.

A Defining Moment for Luxury and Celebrity Collectibles

From Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, and Britney Spears, this extraordinary collection represents the pinnacle of Hollywood glamour and haute couture. Each piece embodies a cultural legacy, offering a rare opportunity to own tangible history.

"Bold Luxury is a celebration of fashion's most iconic moments. These one-of-a-kind artifacts transcend mere clothing—they represent the intersection of style, storytelling, and investment," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions.

Auction Highlights

Luxury as an Investment

As the luxury collectibles market grows, designer fashion and celebrity memorabilia gain value. Julien's Bold Luxury series captures this shift, attracting both seasoned and new collectors.

How to Bid

www.juliensauctions.com

This must-attend event redefines bold luxury, offering a front-row seat to history.

For more information about Julien's Auctions or any additional questions, please contact:

Media ContactJenelle Hamilton PRJenelle Hamiltonjenelle@jenellehamlton.com+1 646.421.9139

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhzV06CED_8Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-auctions-presents-bold-luxury-the-limelight-edit-302387396.html

