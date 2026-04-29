KaiTu Technology: Reshaping Global Industrial Mobile Equipment with Embodied AI, North American Debut Launches New Global Journey

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KaiTu Technology (MightyCargo) made its North American debut at the inaugural Embodied AI Innovation Summit in Santa Clara, marking a new phase in the company's strategy to upgrade global industrial mobile equipment driven by embodied AI and new energy.

Under the theme "Code the Future Together", the summit convened global innovators in artificial intelligence and robotics. A Vice President of KaiTu Technology delivered a keynote address, analyzing the trillion-dollar market trends for forklift mobile equipment and AMRs. He shared the company's strategic focus on intelligent driving electric forklifts and heavy-duty AMRs, as well as its technology roadmap and global expansion plan to define next-generation industrial mobile equipment with AI.

As a featured exhibitor, KaiTu demonstrated its core strengths including intelligent driving electric forklifts, heavy-duty AMRs and robotic swarm collaboration solutions. Covering efficient warehouse operations, extreme heavy-load testing and unmanned handling in complex environments, the company presented smart, green and efficient full-scenario material handling solutions, reshaping global perceptions of China's intelligent industrial equipment.

KaiTu Technology is a global developer and manufacturer of industrial mobile robots. It is committed to reshaping global industrial mobile equipment with embodied AI and building a full-stack technology ecosystem from single-machine intelligence to swarm collaboration. Headquartered in Suzhou, the company brings together senior experts in robotics, AI, electrical control and mechanical structure, with large-scale production and global delivery capabilities. Upholding the philosophy "Forging New Paths, Leading the Intelligent Future", KaiTu is dedicated to advancing Chinese smart manufacturing onto the world stage.

During its Silicon Valley debut, KaiTu engaged with leading North American logistics enterprises, investment institutions and research institutes, receiving strong interest and positive feedback, laying a solid foundation for in-depth expansion in North America. The company stated that it will take this debut as a starting point to continue driving the transformation of global industrial mobile equipment with embodied AI, showcase Chinese smart manufacturing globally, and provide customers with more reliable, efficient and intelligent material handling solutions to boost industrial automation, intelligence and green development.

Official Website: https://www.mightycargo.tech/

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