Kinetics Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Issuance, Strengthening Its Position as a Transparent and Recognized Capital Markets Participant

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, has announced the successful completion of a $400 million 4-year senior secured bond issuance, marking an important milestone in its financial strategy and long-term growth.

 

The transaction attracted strong demand from domestic and international investors, including the Americas, Asia and Europe, underscoring market confidence in Kinetics' resilient business model and expanding global portfolio across energy infrastructure, LNG-to-Power, and floating technologies.

The proceeds will be used for the conversion of Kinetics' three Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Ships (LNGTS), LNGT Oceania, LNGT Türkiye and LNGT Karadeniz, enabling the company to further invest in reliable and sustainable power solutions worldwide.

 "This successful issuance reinforces investor trust in Kinetics' long-term strategy and financial discipline," said Mehmet Katmer, the CEO of Kinetics. "It provides us with the flexibility to continue growing responsibly and supporting the global energy transition."

With this issuance, Kinetics establishes itself as a transparent and known quantity in international capital markets. The company will actively engage with investors through regular investor calls, ongoing financial disclosures, and consistent reporting practices, ensuring open communication and long-term trust with the investment community.

Bond Issuance Details:

About Kinetics

Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, is an energy company dedicated to cleaner, flexible energy systems. It specializes in the building, development, delivery, and leasing of floating LNG assets and renewable energy platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), tailored to meet the evolving needs of utilities, governments, and independent power producers. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and impact, Kinetics is redefining how energy infrastructure is deployed and accessed in a decarbonizing world.

Discover more at https://www.kineticsenergies.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814615/Kinetics_Energies.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814482/Kinetics_Energies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kinetics-successfully-completes-400-million-bond-issuance-strengthening-its-position-as-a-transparent-and-recognized-capital-markets-participant-302605824.html

