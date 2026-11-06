KYMCO Unveils Two New Flagship Models at EICMA 2026 in Milan

Strategic Differentiation Opens New Market Opportunities as KYMCO CV3 Gains Popularity in France and Spain

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA 2026 officially opened on November 3 and runs through November 8, KYMCO showcased its latest generation of products, drawing international media representatives and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. On November 3, Mr. Chun-Ping Ko, Chairman of KYMCO Group, unveiled the production versions of two flagship mid-displacement models: the CV-X45 crossover adventure motorcycle and the X-Town S 350 premium urban touring scooter. Featuring distinctive design, advanced technology and versatile riding capabilities, the two models demonstrate KYMCO's R&D capabilities. Mr. Ko also announced that both models are scheduled to launch in Taiwan in the second quarter of 2027.

Mr. Ko noted that since taking the KYMCO brand to international markets in 1992, the company has built strong global brand recognition and a solid reputation, with annual exports reaching more than 400,000 units. Recognizing the evolving needs of urban mobility, KYMCO has focused on scooter development and strategically positioned itself ahead of market trends to establish an early lead in the maxi-scooter segment. The brand has ranked among the top three in Italy and Spain and secured OEM partnerships with major manufacturers, including BMW. KYMCO has also expanded into niche markets through differentiated products. Its twin-cylinder CV3 three-wheel scooter, featuring the KALS twin-link suspension system, has achieved strong sales in France and Spain, while the two-seat MXU700 ATV has delivered solid market performance in Germany and France.

KYMCO CV-X45: A Flagship Crossover Adventure Model Enters the Global Mid-Displacement Market

Following its introduction in Taiwan, KYMCO officially unveiled the CV-X45 flagship crossover adventure model in Milan. Combining the concepts of "Crossover" and "Xtreme," the CV-X45 is powered by a 427cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering enhanced low- and mid-range torque and climbing performance. Its PTM transmission system reduces unsprung weight and enhances handling precision, while three selectable riding modes allow riders to adapt to different riding conditions.

The suspension system features a 41mm inverted front fork and a centrally mounted six-link rear suspension, offering 150mm of travel at both the front and rear. Combined with Dunlop multi-purpose tires, the CV-X45 is designed to handle a variety of terrains and riding conditions. Additional features include ergonomic design, a 13.5-liter fuel tank, a full-color digital instrument panel, cruise control and ample storage space, balancing off-road capability with long-distance riding comfort. The European-spec version retains the production specifications while introducing new color options, further strengthening KYMCO's position in the global crossover motorcycle market.

KYMCO X-Town S 350: A New Premium Urban Touring Scooter with Advanced Technology and Practical Features

The all-new X-Town S 350 is designed to accommodate both urban commuting and medium- to long-distance journeys. Built on an entirely new frame with a compact 1,500mm wheelbase, the scooter achieves a 3kg weight reduction (15% lighter) while increasing frame rigidity by 15%, enhancing both agility and stability.

Its technology features include Class D LED headlights, an X-shaped taillight, a 7-inch full-colorTFT display, a keyless ignition system and ESS Emergency Stop Signal. For enhanced riding comfort, the X-Town S 350 is equipped with long-travel front and rear suspension, offering 100mm of front suspension travel and 108mm at the rear. The rear twin shock absorbers feature five-step preload adjustment.

The braking system consists of 260mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, supported by ABS and TCS. Additional upgrades include an adjustable windscreen, dual USB Type-C fast-charging ports, a spacious 41.9-liter under-seat storage compartment and a 13.3-liter fuel tank, providing the practicality and comfort required for both daily commuting and longer journeys.

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