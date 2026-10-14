Lassa expands its winter tyre range for passenger cars and SUVs with Snoways 5 and Competus Winter 3

Lassa, the international tyre brand of Brisa, Türkiye's tyre industry leader has introduced Snoways 5 and Competus Winter 3, two new winter tyres developed for passenger cars and SUVs. The products combine Lassa's NextGen technologies, which support sustainability while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and performance.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced winter performance of Lassa's new Snoways 5 and Competus Winter 3 has been engineered to meet the evolving needs of drivers and markets across passenger car and SUV segments. Supported by Lassa's NextGen technologies, Snoways 5 has also earned the TÜV Performance Mark, validating its strong performance in key winter and wet handling criteria.

Both products feature Lassa's EV Ready marking, highlighting their suitability for electric and hybrid vehicles as well as conventional cars.

Enhanced winter performance with Snoways 5

Snoways 5 is designed to deliver greater control on snowy and wet roads, together with long-lasting performance. Compared to its predecessor, the new pattern provides enhanced snow, wet and wear performance which have also been validated through independent TÜV testing. The tyre also moves up one level in its rolling resistance label, helping reduce energy loss and supporting more efficient mobility.

Independent test authority TÜV SÜD confirms that Snoways 5 delivers measurable advantages over the competitor average across key winter and wet-weather performance criteria, including snow acceleration, snow braking, lateral snow grip, aquaplaning, wet braking and lateral wet grip, while also achieving lower rolling resistance. Among its most significant advancements are approximately 4% better aquaplaning performance and 3% improvements in both snow acceleration and lateral snow grip.

Competus Winter 3 brings the platform to SUVs

Competus Winter 3 extends Lassa's new winter design to SUVs, adapting Snoways 5's pattern design and technical features to meet the demands of larger, heavier vehicles. Developed specifically for SUV car users, it delivers confident braking and controlled handling on snowy and wet roads. Featuring next-generation winter technology, Competus Winter 3 delivers enhanced snow performance, improved wet-road performance and greater fuel efficiency. Its EV-Ready design makes it suitable for both electric and hybrid vehicles, while helping SUV drivers stay confident and in control throughout the winter season.

Broader size availability

Responding to the growing demand for larger rim sizes driven by the increasing popularity of SUVs and the evolving vehicle parc, Lassa has significantly expanded its winter tyre range. Snoways 5 is available in 46 sizes from 15 to 21 inches, while Competus Winter 3 is available in 42 sizes from 16 to 21 inches.

With the expanded line-up, Lassa's coverage of European passenger car and SUV winter tyre fitments is set to reach 84%, while coverage for 18-inch and larger fitments will increase to 75%.

Snoways 5 and Competus Winter 3 will be available across Lassa markets during the 2026 winter season.

About Lassa Tyres & Brisa

Operating in more than 80 countries through over 6,000 points of sale, Turkish tyre leader Lassa is Brisa's international tyre brand, a joint venture of Bridgestone Corporation and Sabancı Holding.

For more information on Lassa Tyres, please visit: http://www.lassa.com.

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