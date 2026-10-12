Leadde AI Helps Education Teams Across Western Europe Turn Course Materials Into Videos in Minutes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadde AI introduced an education-focused workflow that helps educators, physicians, and research teams turn course materials, lecture notes, slides, and PDFs into learning videos in minutes.

Solving the Course Video Bottleneck

Education institutions often have extensive teaching materials but limited capacity for scripting, recording, editing, subtitling, and localization. This challenge is particularly relevant to hybrid programs and multilingual classrooms, where content must remain accurate, consistent, and easy to update.

Built around Leadde's AI Video Agent for education, the workflow analyzes source materials, identifies key messages, and generates scripts, narrated scenes, subtitles, and editable video drafts. Selected education teams report that this workflow has reduced video-production time by up to 80 percent.

Lecture and Document-to-Video Workflows

Leadde's AI lecture video workflow turns notes, slides, PDFs, and study materials into narrated lessons for online courses, flipped classrooms, student revision, and professional education. Its document-to-video workflow also converts course outlines, reading packs, research summaries, and institutional documents without requiring teams to begin with a blank script or editing timeline.

Educators can clone their own likeness and voice to create professional explainer videos. Leadde's newly launched Avatar O advances digital avatars from script-driven delivery to content-aware presenting, enabling them to interpret visual content, identify key details, and explain them through gaze, pointing, and motion.

Animation for Visual Learning

Leadde's Animation capability helps educators explain abstract and visual concepts through dynamic sequences. Its biology animation capabilities, for example, can clarify cellular processes and complex systems.

"Complex subjects cannot be taught effectively by reading a script alone," said Chase Yang, Founder and CEO of Leadde AI. "By combining content-aware presenting with Animation, Leadde helps educators direct attention, visualize key ideas, and turn static materials into explanations students can follow."

Extending Education Communication Beyond the Classroom

The same workflow supports campus announcements, research updates, faculty news, and student communications. Through its AI news video workflow, institutions can turn written updates into consistent presenter-led videos without producing each item manually.

About Leadde AI

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Singapore, Leadde AI is an AI Video Agent platform trusted by Fortune Global 500 companies. Leadde currently serves multiple education and research institutions across Western Europe, helping them transform educational materials into professional multilingual explainer videos.

Website: leadde.ai

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