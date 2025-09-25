LG's Radio Optimism Campaign Inspires People to Share Their Love with Family and Loved Ones Through One-of-a-Kind AI Songs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the success of its AI-powered Radio Optimism campaign, which revealed a universal truth: despite the rapid advances in technology, love and gratitude toward family and loved ones remain life's foremost priorities.

Available in six languages, the creative platform inspired people globally to create more than 700,000 personalized songs. These AI-generated tracks – listened to and shared over 1.5 million times – underscored the enduring importance of human connection across cultures.

Designed to counter the sense of disconnection often associated with social media, Radio Optimism invited users to write a message to a loved one, select a genre and vibe, and generate a one-of-a-kind AI song. By turning music into a heartfelt gesture, the campaign brought LG's Life's Good brand promise into the digital spaces where people most often connect.

Expressions of love proved most prominent, appearing in over 30 percent of the songs, followed by messages of gratitude and encouragement. Family emerged as the most frequent recipient, followed by friends, reaffirming that when it comes to care and affection, people turn first to those closest to them.

The campaign drew an overwhelming response, generating over 30 million social engagements worldwide and 2.4 billion views of its content. Partnerships with global and local influencers amplified its reach, including Australian father-daughter duo Ben and Zara, who created a special birthday song for Ben's son, and Brazilian creator Jessie Shen, who created a touching song for her partner.

The campaign also captured unique cultural moments, such as sports fans crafting team anthems and pet owners dedicating songs to their companions, illustrating the evolving ways people express and share what matters most.

"Through this creative campaign, we believe we helped people rediscover the enduring values that remain unchanged even in times of change and volatility," said Kim Hyo-eun, head of LG's Brand Management Division. "It deeply resonated with people worldwide, reflecting the lasting value of Life's Good. We will continue to engage with them, upholding this promise and inspiring optimism for a better life."

The Radio Optimism campaign demonstrates how AI, when used thoughtfully, can strengthen emotional bonds in the digital age. By enabling users to create personalized songs trained on properly licensed music from original artists, LG upheld its commitment to responsible innovation while fostering a global movement of optimism and meaningful connection.

To learn more about the campaign or join in spreading Life's Good message, please visit RadioOptimism.LG.com.

About LG Electronics, Inc.LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782219/LG_Radio_Optimism.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782220/LG_Radio_AISong.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782221/LG_Radio_Campaign.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782218/LG_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.