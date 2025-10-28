circle x black
LILYSILK Launches 2025 Black Friday Sale, Celebrating Elegance and Gratitude with Sustainable Favorites

28 ottobre 2025 | 15.01
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and a more sustainable lifestyle, has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday Sale. The sale, which began October 27, highlights the brand's signature blend of craftsmanship, comfort, and eco-conscious design, and expresses heartfelt thanks to its global community.

Among this year's featured pieces is the Ultra-Soft Brushed Cashmere Cardigan, made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere and brushed using advanced Japanese techniques. Its cloud-soft texture and polished silhouette make it a layering essential that moves effortlessly from workdays to weekends.

The Worry-Free Wool Skirt redefines woolwear with machine-washable practicality. Designed to flatter all body types, its breathable stretch knit and fluid silhouette offer comfort without compromise and are perfect for office wear or casual elegance.

LILYSILK's innovative Heirloom '89 Zip Jacket also joins the lineup. It's crafted from SILKERRY™, a proprietary terry fabric featuring 100% natural silk loops that touch the skin, offering instant softness, temperature regulation, and moisture-wicking performance. This two-way zip jacket delivers relaxed structure and elevated style in every wear.

Celebrity-loved items are also part of the sale. Selena Gomez was recently spotted in the Tailored Silk Shirt, a crisp, slim-cut essential made from machine-washable silk, perfect for modern professionals seeking elegance and ease. In her music video Sunset Blvd, she wore the Brushed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, featuring plush Mongolian cashmere and a softly tailored cinched waist.

Jasmine Tookes, an American fashion model, shared her look featuring the Silk Charmeuse Crewneck Blouse and Full Bias Cut Silk Pants. These pieces are crafted from double-faced 100% silk charmeuse and cut to drape effortlessly, embodying polished minimalism with every movement.

Additional deals include up to 25% off ready-to-wear favorites, up to 60% off selected collections, and a "Buy One, Get One 50% off" offer on select silk pillowcases.

"This season of gratitude, we extend our deepest thanks to our community," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "The trust of our customers inspires our continued pursuit of excellence, where the finest materials are honored through mindful creation and every piece is crafted to stand the test of time."

These exclusive offers are available while supplies last, offering up to 60% off on a curated collection of luxurious fashion and home essentials. Explore the full selection and discover more at www.lilysilk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806938/LILYSILK_Launches_2025_Black_Friday_Sale_Celebrating_Elegance_Gratitude_Sustainable.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-launches-2025-black-friday-sale-celebrating-elegance-and-gratitude-with-sustainable-favorites-302596940.html

