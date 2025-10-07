LILYSILK Renews Partnership with NBCF, Expands Caring Collection to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LILYSILK is deepening its ongoing commitment to women's health by announcing the expansion of its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation® (NBCF). The brand's Caring Collection, first launched in March 2024, now includes four new sleepwear styles in a signature ruby pink hue. From July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026, 20% of gross retail sales from the entire Caring Collection will be donated to NBCF to help fund early detection, education, and patient support services.

This initiative builds on a long-standing relationship between LILYSILK and NBCF that began in 2022. LILYSILK's contributions have played a vital role in advancing NBCF's mission of "Helping Women Now®." The brand has contributed a total of $18,265.37, including $5,000 in direct donations and $13,265.37 from the sales of the Caring Collection.

These contributions have helped fund breast health education for 32 women, provide 23 mammograms, support 75 trained patient navigators, and provide personalized navigation services to 123 patients. The funds also supported 204 HOPE Kit Packing Party events held at NBCF headquarters, enabled 1,558 volunteers to serve in various program roles, and delivered 11 HOPE Kits to women undergoing treatment. These outcomes reflect the tangible, life-affirming impact behind every Caring Collection purchase, reinforcing LILYSILK's belief that elegance can empower, and that everyday choices can lead to extraordinary change.

The new sleepwear styles include Hope's Midi Strap Nightgown, Short Silk Camisole Set, Comfort Mid Silk Robe and Tailored Silk Nightdress. Each piece is made from LILYSILK's signature Silk Charmeuse, a luxurious fabric with a pearl-like sheen on one side and a matte finish on the other. Responsibly woven using a unique technique, it is breathable, hypoallergenic, moisture-retaining and drapes beautifully in all seasons. Every item features an embroidered pink ribbon logo to offer comfort and inspire those affected by breast cancer.

"At LILYSILK, we believe empowering women means standing beside them in every chapter of their lives," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Since 2022, our partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation has helped us provide not only donations, but also hope and strength to women facing breast cancer. As we enter our fourth year together, we remain dedicated to supporting NBCF's mission and making a meaningful difference for women and their families."

For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782720/LILYSILK_Renews_Partnership_NBCF_Expands_Caring_Collection_Support_Breast_Cancer.jpg

