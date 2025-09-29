circle x black
LILYSILK's SILKERRY™ Collection Sells Out in Five Days, Signaling Strong Demand for Innovation-Driven Comfort

29 settembre 2025 | 16.01
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, announced today that its newly launched SILKERRY™ collection has sold out within just five days of release. The debut of this activewear line marks the brand's official entry into the performance apparel category and highlights the rising global demand for textile innovation that bridges elegance, utility, and skin-friendly comfort.

Crafted from a proprietary silk-enhanced terry fabric, the SILKERRY™ collection reimagines casual wear with the breathable plushness of cotton terry and the luxurious benefits of natural silk. Its unique dual-layer design features a soft silk interior that delivers second-skin smoothness, instant cooling, and moisture regulation, while the cotton outer layer offers strength, breathability, and structure for daily wear.

The sold-out collection includes three distinctive style lines: Seamflow, Porchlight, and Heirloom '89, available in four neutral colorways. Each line reflects a different facet of modern lifestyles, including city movement, relaxed home living, and timeless sportswear. Signature pieces such as the Seamflow Verge Hoodie and Heirloom '89 Zip Jacket have been praised for their elegance and functionality.

Consumers have responded enthusiastically to the SILKERRY™ experience. Jennifer C., who placed a second order after receiving her first piece, praised the fabric as "substantial yet breathable," adding that she loved the double zipper and planned to wear her new set on a morning walk.

Michelle R., a new customer, shared that she had ordered a jacket and joggers in espresso and gray, noting that the fabric "feels like a smart investment" and would be "comfortable on the skin," especially for someone sensitive to texture.

The collection also gained celebrity endorsement, with model Karlie Kloss and actress Brittany Snow both spotted wearing SILKERRY™ pieces on social media and during public appearances.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our new collection," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Selling out in just days is a powerful testament to the trust of our community. We are working diligently to restock and look forward to sharing more with our customers soon."

The next batch of SILKERRY™ will be available for pre-order shortly, as LILYSILK ramps up production to meet global demand. Consumers are encouraged to reserve their pieces early via the official website. Discover the SILKERRY™ Collection and more at www.lilysilk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782711/LILYSILK_s_First_Ever_Activewear_Line_SILKERRY.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilks-silkerry-collection-sells-out-in-five-days-signaling-strong-demand-for-innovation-driven-comfort-302568043.html

