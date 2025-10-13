Lupin Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Data on LNP3693 (STING agonist) at the ESMO Congress 2025

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla. and BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) will present data from its Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating LNP3693, a STING agonist, at the ESMO Congress in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to October 21, 2025. The presentation, titled 'A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP3693 (STING agonist) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors & lymphoma,' will be featured in the Investigational Immunotherapy session (Presentation Number 1553P). It can be viewed on October 19, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:00 CEST.

LNP3693 is an investigational parenteral STING agonist. The presentation will provide qualitative insights into its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with solid tumors.

"This marks another important milestone for us. Following our successful presentation of LNP7457, a PRMT5 inhibitor, at ASCO in June 2025, it is a privilege to present the findings of another Phase 1 clinical trial for LNP3693, a STING agonist, at ESMO. ESMO's acknowledgment of the clinical research conducted in India underscores the proficiency of our team in oncology drug discovery, research, and clinical development," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Details of the Presentation:

Complete data has been provided for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025 and will be addressed during the official session.

All regular abstracts accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025 will be published online via the ESMO website on Monday, October 13, at 6:05 p.m. ET (12:05 a.m. CEST). All accepted abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2025 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

More information regarding the ESMO Congress 2025 can be viewed at:https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2025.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

