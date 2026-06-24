Malta's FIAU Reports Strengthened AML/CFT Preparedness, International Engagement and Operational Delivery in 2025

VALLETTA, Malta, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has published its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year of strategic preparedness, institutional strengthening and enhanced international engagement, with a clear focus on effective outcomes in Malta's fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Anchored in the principle that behind every euro laundered lies a victim, the Report reflects the FIAU's continued commitment to safeguarding Malta's financial system, protecting society from the proceeds of serious crime, and ensuring that financial intelligence and preventive action translate into meaningful impact.

In 2025, the FIAU advanced its readiness for the evolving European AML/CFT framework, including preparations linked to the EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) and the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive. A structured alignment exercise is informing the Unit's forward strategy, ensuring coherence with Malta's National Risk Assessment, national AML/CFT priorities and evolving international standards.

The FIAU also remained actively engaged in European discussions shaping AMLA's work. The Unit's international role was further reinforced by the appointment of FIAU Director Alfred Zammit as Vice-Chair of MONEYVAL for the 2026–2028 term.

Operational delivery continued across the Unit's core functions. In 2025, the FIAU received 10,721 suspicious transaction reports, conducted 150 supervisory interventions and issued 71 enforcement measures, supporting the detection of risk, the dissemination of actionable intelligence and the strengthening of compliance across subject persons.

Preparatory work also supported enhancements to the enforcement framework, including the Settlement Process launched in April 2026, strengthening the FIAU's ability to pursue timely, proportionate and effective outcomes.

"Our work is purpose-led and human-driven: every improvement we make, every risk we mitigate, every suspicious report we analyse, serves people first," said the FIAU's Director, Alfred Zammit.

About the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU)

The FIAU is Malta's financial intelligence unit and AML/CFT regulator, responsible for safeguarding the financial system and mitigating money laundering and terrorist financing risks. Through a risk-based approach, the FIAU transforms financial intelligence into actionable outputs supporting the detection, disruption and prosecution of criminal activity. It receives and analyses suspicious transaction reports, disseminates intelligence to law enforcement and competent authorities, and oversees compliance through supervision and enforcement. Working with domestic and international partners, the FIAU enhances effectiveness and keeps Malta's AML/CFT framework aligned with evolving global standards. The Unit was established in 2002 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

For the full FIAU 2025 Annual Report, visit: https://fiaumalta.org/app/uploads/2026/06/Annualreport2025.pdf

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