Mappedin and Cenomi Centers Partner to Deliver Interactive Venue Experience Across Malls in Saudi Arabia

A premium wayfinding and venue experience for shoppers created with a scalable and flexible indoor mapping platform

WATERLOO, ON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappedin, the indoor mapping leader transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood, and Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator, and developer of contemporary lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, today announced their partnership to deliver interactive wayfinding across Cenomi Centers' portfolio of 21 properties, including Mall of Arabia Jeddah, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh.

The partnership brings a multi-channel wayfinding solution to Cenomi Centers' portfolio, creating a premium venue experience for all visitors. With real-time map updates powered by Mappedin, mobile-responsive design, and a branded digital journey, shoppers can now access interactive, up-to-date center maps and step-by-step directions both at home and on the go with the launch of the Cenomi Plus mobile app on iOS and Android.

"For innovative companies like Cenomi Centers, delivering best-in-class experiences is essential. Our platform empowers Cenomi Centers to manage their maps efficiently, ensuring both operational excellence and a seamless visitor journey. In today's digital-first world, accuracy and ease of use are paramount, and Cenomi Centers now uses the best platform to deliver this across their entire portfolio," said Hongwei Liu, Founder and CEO, Mappedin.

Cenomi Centers' team is currently harnessing Mappedin's powerful content management platform to perform ongoing map updates, including Arabic translation and points of interest validation. The next phase will see the integration of web maps across their center websites and an introduction of premium digital directories, further expanding Cenomi's omnichannel capabilities.

"Cenomi Centers is thrilled to be working with Mappedin, taking full advantage of its industry-standard map management platform to deliver the best possible experience to our customers. We are committed to deploying the best technologies to push the boundaries of what a retail and lifestyle center can be, and our work with Mappedin is emblematic of this approach," said Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers.

"We are excited to work more with Cenomi Centers, a recognized leader in retail and lifestyle destinations. This partnership demonstrates the scalability and flexibility of our platform, and we look forward to supporting Cenomi Centers as they continue to innovate and enhance the shopping experience for their visitors," added Liu.

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator, and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 21 assets, with more than 4,200 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company's developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company's malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About Mappedin

Mappedin is the leading indoor mapping platform transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood. Built for scale and trusted by the world's biggest brands, our AI-powered tools make indoor mapping fast, flexible, and easy to integrate—powering indoor experiences at top destinations worldwide. With billions of square feet mapped across 57 countries, we help make public spaces easier to explore, simpler to manage, and safer for every visitor. For more information about Mappedin, visit mappedin.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812034/Mappedin__Inc__Mappedin_and_Cenomi_Centers_Partner_to_Deliver_In.jpg

